Buccaneers vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 4 game

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kicked off at Raymond James Stadium, with Philadelphia dealing with key injuries to a few offensive starters. Neither A.J. Brown (hamstring) nor DeVonta Smith (concussion) will be available, nor will Lane Johnson (concussion). Fred Johnson will start at right tackle for the Eagles, who are 91-54-1 when Johnson plays and 14-22 when he doesn't play (in the regular season).

Brown not playing for the third straight game is also massive for the Eagles, as he has 87.7 receiving yards per game since the start of the 2022 season -- fourth in the NFL. With Brown and Smith out, the Eagles elevated John Ross (signed earlier this week) from the practice squad. The wide receivers will be Jaan Dotson, Parris Campbell, Johnny Wilson, and Ross.

The Buccaneers will have some key injuries on Sunday as well on their defense. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) are out. Baker Mayfield has been playing well for Tampa Bay at home, sporting a 5-2 record while throwing for 265.9 yards per game and 8.3 yards per attempt with 15 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. The Buccaneers will also be blitzing Jalen Hurts frequently, even though their pass defense ranks 24th in the NFL. Tampa Bay is giving up an average of 371 yards per game, 27th in the league.

Will the Eagles overcome the loss of their top two receivers? Can the Buccaneers avenge their embarrassing loss from last week? We'll have all the updates in our live blog below!

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Buccaneers +3, O/U 48