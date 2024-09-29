Buccaneers vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 4 game

The Eagles haven't come back to win a game where they trailed by 24 points since 1959.
That team had Nom Van Brocklin -- their last MVP -- and Tommy McDonald.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kicked off at Raymond James Stadium, with Philadelphia dealing with key injuries to a few offensive starters. Neither A.J. Brown (hamstring) nor DeVonta Smith (concussion) will be available, nor will Lane Johnson (concussion). Fred Johnson will start at right tackle for the Eagles, who are 91-54-1 when Johnson plays and 14-22 when he doesn't play (in the regular season).
Brown not playing for the third straight game is also massive for the Eagles, as he has 87.7 receiving yards per game since the start of the 2022 season -- fourth in the NFL. With Brown and Smith out, the Eagles elevated John Ross (signed earlier this week) from the practice squad. The wide receivers will be Jaan Dotson, Parris Campbell, Johnny Wilson, and Ross.
The Buccaneers will have some key injuries on Sunday as well on their defense. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) are out. Baker Mayfield has been playing well for Tampa Bay at home, sporting a 5-2 record while throwing for 265.9 yards per game and 8.3 yards per attempt with 15 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. The Buccaneers will also be blitzing Jalen Hurts frequently, even though their pass defense ranks 24th in the NFL. Tampa Bay is giving up an average of 371 yards per game, 27th in the league.
Will the Eagles overcome the loss of their top two receivers? Can the Buccaneers avenge their embarrassing loss from last week? We'll have all the updates in our live blog below!
A drop keeps the Bucs out of the end zone. It's 24-0 after a FG. The Buccaneers are outgaining the Eagles 254-0.
Zone, zone, zone. The Buccaneers are destroying it. Eagles fans may want to turn on the Phillies. They start in an hour.
The Eagles possessions
3 plays, 7 yards
3 plays, -7 yards
3 plays, 0 yards
With Mike Evans, TD in the first quarter, Evans (596 points) surpasses Martín Gramatica (592) for the most points scored in franchise history.
Jalen Hurts is 1-for-6 for 7 yards. Only 1 WR has a target -- Jahan Dotson.
Baker Mayfield and the Bucs go for it on 4th and goal. The Eagles have zero answer. Mayfield rushes in for a TD.
It's 21-0 Bucs. The Eagles are getting wiped off the field.
Excellent coverage by Quinyon Mitchell on Mike Evans.
Baker Mayfield could have placed that ball higher, bit those are plays rookies don't make on future HOFers.
Total yards
Buccaneers -- 188
Eagles -- 0
The play by Isaiah Rodger caused the Cooper DeJean muffed punt. Eagles will not get the ball back and the Buccaneers have life. Again, they are about to score another TD.
Brandon Graham isn't fooled by the fake. 36 years old and is the Eagles most reliable pass rusher.
Graham's sack forces the Eagles firts stop for the day. Eagles can possibly get some momentum now.
Another 3-and-out for the Eagles. Dallas Goedert had a drop. Ben VanSumeren, a LB, reported in as a FB, and Jalen Hurts was sacked on 3rd down.
Not good.
Guess we can start writing takeaways now. The Buccaneers are up 14-0. Mayfield is 12-of-13 for 138 yards and a touchdown. Darius Slay in coverage on that Trey Palmer TD.
Liam Coen is putting on a clinic against the Eagles defense to start this game today. Everything is quick passes. Make the Eagles bite.
3-and-out for the Eagles. Not an ideal start.
Jalen Hurts had Saquon Barkley wide open on the first play. Flat out missed him. Barkley was open about 40 yards downfield.
That's the 3rd TD pass allowed by C.J. Gardner-Johnson this year.
Baker Mayfield finds Mike Evans for the score. Bucs go 79 yards on the opening drive and take 5:16 off the clock. 7-0 Tampa.
Just bad luck for the Eagles after the Zack Baun deflection. Turns into a 22-yard gain for the Buccaneers.
Can't ask for much more out of Baun there.
Buccaneers looking significantly different than last week. Lot of quick passes and getting the ball out fast. Baker Mayfield wasn't doing that last week. Bucs in Eagles territory.
Eagles defense will be tested first. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs start with the ball. Look for a lot of Chris Godwin today.
A familiar face is broadcasting the Eagles-Buccaneers today -- Tom Brady. The Buccaneers all-time passing leader (TD passes) is back in Tampa Bay. First look for Eagles and Buccaneers fans to see how Brady fares as a broadcaster. This is the No. 1 game for Fox this week.
Saquon Barkley is responsible for 31.7% of Eagles' total offense & 62.5% of Eagles' scrimmage TD this season. His 401 yards from scrimmage are an Eagles' franchise record through 3 games.
Look for Parris Campbell to have a major role with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith out. Jahan Dotson talked about how final Campbell was last week.
"Being assigned to the practice squad can be a really tough thing," Dotson said. "The guy is talented. Everyone is talented. So you know your capability.
"When you get the opportunity, you can do one of two things. You can kinda piss down your leg or you can make plays for the team. He was able to do that. He was a big part of why we were able to move the ball down the field."
The Buccaneers defense
Sack rate -- 1.7% (32nd in NFL)
Passer rating allowed -- 76.2 (8th)
Yards per play allowed -- 5.5 (21st)
Yards per carry allowed -- 4.9 (28th)
Yards per game allowed -- 371.3 (28th)
Is today a Saquon Barkley day for the Eagles? With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith out. That may be the case.
Good morning everyone! Let's get started with the inactives.
Buccaneers
P Jake Camarda
WR Jalen McMillan
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
OLB Jose Ramirez
T Luke Goedeke
TE Devin Culp
DL Calijah Kancey
Eagles
WR A.J. Brown
WR DeVonta Smith
T Lane Johnson
LB Devin White
QB Tanner McKee
DT Byron Young
G Trevor Keegan