Buccaneers vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch Week 4 game

It's a battle of 2-1 teams in Tampa

The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have kicked off at Raymond James Stadium, with Philadelphia dealing with key injuries to a few offensive starters. Neither A.J. Brown (hamstring) nor DeVonta Smith (concussion) will be available, nor will Lane Johnson (concussion). Fred Johnson will start at right tackle for the Eagles, who are 91-54-1 when Johnson plays and 14-22 when he doesn't play (in the regular season). 

Brown not playing for the third straight game is also massive for the Eagles, as he has 87.7 receiving yards per game since the start of the 2022 season -- fourth in the NFL. With Brown and Smith out, the Eagles elevated John Ross (signed earlier this week) from the practice squad.  The wide receivers will be Jaan Dotson, Parris Campbell, Johnny Wilson, and Ross. 

The Buccaneers will have some key injuries on Sunday as well on their defense. Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (foot) and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf) are out. Baker Mayfield has been playing well for Tampa Bay at home, sporting a 5-2 record while throwing for 265.9 yards per game and 8.3 yards per attempt with 15 touchdowns to 5 interceptions. The Buccaneers will also be blitzing Jalen Hurts frequently, even though their pass defense ranks 24th in the NFL. Tampa Bay is giving up an average of 371 yards per game, 27th in the league. 

Will the Eagles overcome the loss of their top two receivers? Can the Buccaneers avenge their embarrassing loss from last week? We'll have all the updates in our live blog below! 

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
TV: Fox | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App 
Odds: Buccaneers +3, O/U 48

Updating Live
(24)
See New Posts
 
The Eagles haven't come back to win a game where they trailed by 24 points since 1959.

That team had Nom Van Brocklin -- their last MVP -- and Tommy McDonald. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:14 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:14 pm EDT
 
A drop keeps the Bucs out of the end zone. It's 24-0 after a FG. The Buccaneers are outgaining the Eagles 254-0. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:04 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:04 pm EDT
 
Zone, zone, zone. The Buccaneers are destroying it. Eagles fans may want to turn on the Phillies. They start in an hour. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:01 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:01 pm EDT
 
The Eagles possessions 

 3 plays, 7 yards 

3 plays, -7 yards 

3 plays, 0 yards

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:54 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:54 pm EDT
 
With Mike Evans, TD in the first quarter, Evans (596 points) surpasses Martín Gramatica (592) for the most points scored in franchise history.

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:53 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:53 pm EDT
 
Jalen Hurts is 1-for-6 for 7 yards. Only 1 WR has a target -- Jahan Dotson. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:52 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:52 pm EDT
 
Baker Mayfield and the Bucs go for it on 4th and goal. The Eagles have zero answer. Mayfield rushes in for a TD.

It's 21-0 Bucs. The Eagles are getting wiped off the field. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:47 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:47 pm EDT
 
Excellent coverage by Quinyon Mitchell on Mike Evans.

Baker Mayfield could have placed that ball higher, bit those are plays rookies don't make on future HOFers.

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:46 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:46 pm EDT
 
Total yards

Buccaneers -- 188

Eagles -- 0

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:45 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:45 pm EDT
 
The play by Isaiah Rodger caused the Cooper DeJean muffed punt. Eagles will not get the ball back and the Buccaneers have life. Again, they are about to score another TD. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:41 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:41 pm EDT
 
Brandon Graham isn't fooled by the fake. 36 years old and is the Eagles most reliable pass rusher.

Graham's sack forces the Eagles firts stop for the day. Eagles can possibly get some momentum now. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:36 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:36 pm EDT
 
Another 3-and-out for the Eagles. Dallas Goedert had a drop. Ben VanSumeren, a LB, reported in as a FB, and Jalen Hurts was sacked on 3rd down. 

Not good. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:29 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:29 pm EDT
 
Guess we can start writing takeaways now. The Buccaneers are up 14-0. Mayfield is 12-of-13 for 138 yards and a touchdown. Darius Slay in coverage on that Trey Palmer TD. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:24 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:24 pm EDT
 
Liam Coen is putting on a clinic against the Eagles defense to start this game today. Everything is quick passes. Make the Eagles bite.

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:21 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:21 pm EDT
 
3-and-out for the Eagles. Not an ideal start.

Jalen Hurts had Saquon Barkley wide open on the first play. Flat out missed him. Barkley was open about 40 yards downfield. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:16 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:16 pm EDT
 
That's the 3rd TD pass allowed by C.J. Gardner-Johnson this year.

Baker Mayfield finds Mike Evans for the score. Bucs go 79 yards on the opening drive and take 5:16 off the clock. 7-0 Tampa. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:11 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:11 pm EDT
 
Just bad luck for the Eagles after the Zack Baun deflection. Turns into a 22-yard gain for the Buccaneers.

Can't ask for much more out of Baun there. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:09 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:09 pm EDT
 
Buccaneers looking significantly different than last week. Lot of quick passes and getting the ball out fast. Baker Mayfield wasn't doing that last week. Bucs in Eagles territory. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:07 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:07 pm EDT
 
Eagles defense will be tested first. Baker Mayfield and the Bucs start with the ball. Look for a lot of Chris Godwin today. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:03 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:03 pm EDT
 
A familiar face is broadcasting the Eagles-Buccaneers today -- Tom Brady. The Buccaneers all-time passing leader (TD passes) is back in Tampa Bay. First look for Eagles and Buccaneers fans to see how Brady fares as a broadcaster. This is the No. 1 game for Fox this week. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 4:57 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 12:57 pm EDT
 
Saquon Barkley is responsible for 31.7% of Eagles' total offense & 62.5% of Eagles' scrimmage TD this season. His 401 yards from scrimmage are an Eagles' franchise record through 3 games. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 4:50 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 12:50 pm EDT
 
Look for Parris Campbell to have a major role with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith out. Jahan Dotson talked about how final Campbell was last week. 

"Being assigned to the practice squad can be a really tough thing," Dotson said. "The guy is talented. Everyone is talented. So you know your capability. 

"When you get the opportunity, you can do one of two things. You can kinda piss down your leg or you can make plays for the team. He was able to do that. He was a big part of why we were able to move the ball down the field."

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 4:36 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 12:36 pm EDT
 
The Buccaneers defense 

 Sack rate -- 1.7% (32nd in NFL) 

Passer rating allowed -- 76.2 (8th) 

Yards per play allowed -- 5.5 (21st) 

Yards per carry allowed -- 4.9 (28th) 

Yards per game allowed -- 371.3 (28th)

Is today a Saquon Barkley day for the Eagles? With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith out. That may be the case. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 4:04 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 12:04 pm EDT
 
Good morning everyone! Let's get started with the inactives. 

Buccaneers

P Jake Camarda 

WR Jalen McMillan 

S Antoine Winfield Jr. 

OLB Jose Ramirez 

T Luke Goedeke 

TE Devin Culp 

DL Calijah Kancey

Eagles

WR A.J. Brown 

WR DeVonta Smith

T Lane Johnson

LB Devin White 

QB Tanner McKee 

DT Byron Young 

G Trevor Keegan

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 3:56 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 11:56 am EDT

