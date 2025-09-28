Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for battle of unbeatens

Two 3-0 squads, Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, face off in Week 4

By
1 min read

Two of the best teams in the NFC face off this Sunday, as the 3-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles. This is the only NFL matchup in Week 4 featuring two undefeated teams, and they have a bit of a history.

The last time the Bucs and Eagles faced off was during the 2023 playoffs, when Baker Mayfield and Co. handed the Eagles a 33-16 loss. Tampa Bay has a 4-1 record vs. Jalen Hurts, which is the best record by any team to face him multiple times. Todd Bowles likes to bring pressure on Hurts, and it's worked. Bowles has blitzed on 45% of Hurts' dropbacks. 

While the Eagles found a way to remain undefeated by scoring 26 unanswered points against the Los Angeles Rams during a magical run that included two blocked field goals, the Buccaneers have been the true cardiac kids of the NFL. In fact, the Bucs became the first team in NFL history to register a game-winning score in the final minute of the fourth quarter in each of the first three games of a season.

Which team will move to 4-0, and which will suffer their first loss of the season? Follow along in the live blog below as we break down this NFC showdown as it happens.

Where to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)
TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
Spread: Eagles -3.5, O/U 44.5 (Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet)

Updating Live
(1)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
Matchup of unbeatens

Good afternoon everyone! It's going to be a hot one in Tampa as the Eagles and Buccaneers square off in a battle of 3-0 teams. The Eagles have struggled in Tampa under Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts, losing 4 of 5 there.

This Eagles team didn't have A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Lane Johnson against Tampa last year. They have won 19 of 20 since that game. The Buccaneers have Baker Mayfield, Tristan Wirfs, and Chris Godwin today (making his seaosn debut). Should be a fun one. 

Jeff Kerr
September 28, 2025, 4:18 PM
Sep. 28, 2025, 12:18 pm EDT
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    2:33

    NFL Week 4 Preview: Commanders at Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    NFL Week 4 Preview: Saints at Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    2:25

    NFL Week 4 Preview: Bears at Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    NFL Week 4 Preview: Titans at Texans

  • Image thumbnail
    2:14

    NFL Week 4 Preview: Ravens at Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    2:32

    NFL Week 4 Preview: Chargers at Giants

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    Dak Prescott Embracing Challenge Of Facing Micah Parsons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Jayden Daniels To Miss 2nd Straight Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Brock Purdy Set To Return For Week 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    First International Game Set This Week In Dublin

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Special Teams Importance

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Looking Back: Travis Kelce - Andy Reid Heated Exchange

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Steelers Defense Looks To Build Off Of Last Week's Performance

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Panic Or Patience For Marvin Harrison Jr?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Battle Of Undefeated Teams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Are The Seahawks A Contender Or Pretender?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    NFL Week 4: Chiefs Offense Not Firing on All Cylinders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    NFL Week 4: Will the Chiefs Get Back on Track?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL Week 4: Ravens Can't Put Away Opponents Early in Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    QB Jayden Daniels, WR Terry McLaurin Out at Falcons

See All NFL Videos