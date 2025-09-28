Buccaneers vs. Eagles live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for battle of unbeatens

Two of the best teams in the NFC face off this Sunday, as the 3-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles. This is the only NFL matchup in Week 4 featuring two undefeated teams, and they have a bit of a history.

The last time the Bucs and Eagles faced off was during the 2023 playoffs, when Baker Mayfield and Co. handed the Eagles a 33-16 loss. Tampa Bay has a 4-1 record vs. Jalen Hurts, which is the best record by any team to face him multiple times. Todd Bowles likes to bring pressure on Hurts, and it's worked. Bowles has blitzed on 45% of Hurts' dropbacks.

While the Eagles found a way to remain undefeated by scoring 26 unanswered points against the Los Angeles Rams during a magical run that included two blocked field goals, the Buccaneers have been the true cardiac kids of the NFL. In fact, the Bucs became the first team in NFL history to register a game-winning score in the final minute of the fourth quarter in each of the first three games of a season.

Which team will move to 4-0, and which will suffer their first loss of the season? Follow along in the live blog below as we break down this NFC showdown as it happens.

Where to Watch Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, FL)

TV: Fox | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Spread: Eagles -3.5, O/U 44.5 (Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook, where new users get $300 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet)