The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to stay hot when they host the slumping Philadelphia Eagles in a Wild Card playoff game on Monday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium. After starting the season 4-7, Tampa Bay (9-8) has won five of its last six games. The Buccaneers, who won the NFC South, are the sixth team in NFL history to make the playoffs after a 4-7 start. Philadelphia (11-6) is going in the opposite direction. After starting the season 10-1, the Eagles have lost five of their last six games.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a three-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds via SportsLine consensus while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Buccaneers. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Eagles:

Buccaneers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -3

Buccaneers vs. Eagles over/under: 43.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -157, Tampa Bay +133

PHI: Eagles are 7-8-2 against the spread this season

TB: Buccaneers are 11-6 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

Philadelphia linebacker Haason Reddick is one of the best pass rushers in the league. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound Reddick leads the team and is tied for 15th in the NFL in sacks this season, with 11. He will face a Buccaneers offense that last week gave up three sacks to a Panthers defense that was dead-last in the NFL in sacks during the regular season (27).

In addition, the Eagles excel on fourth downs. Philadelphia converts on 73.1% of its fourth downs, which leads the league. The Eagles also have a success rate of 48.0% on third downs, which ranks third in the NFL, behind only the Bills and Cowboys.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is having one of the best seasons of his career. The former No. 1 overall pick set career-highs in passing yards (4,044) and passing touchdowns (28) this season. He also has thrown at least two passing touchdowns in four of his last five games.

Mayfield and the rest of the Tampa Bay offense have a plus matchup against the Philadelphia passing defense. During the regular season, the Eagles ranked 31st in the league in both pass defense (252.7 yards per game) and passing touchdowns allowed (35). Opposing quarterbacks had a passer rating of 97.6; just three defenses were worse.

How to make Eagles vs. Buccaneers picks

The model is leaning Under the point total, predicting 43 total points.

So who wins Eagles vs. Buccaneers, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Buccaneers spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model on a 183-129 roll on NFL picks, and find out.