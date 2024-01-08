The Super Wild Card round of the 2024 NFL playoffs conclude on Monday Night Football when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in a highly-anticipated NFC playoff matchup at Raymond James Stadium. The streaking Buccaneers (9-8) won the NFC South for the third straight season and earned the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. They have won five of their last six games. The slumping Eagles (11-6) finished second in the NFC East and are seeded fifth in the conference. They have lost five of their last six games.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds via SportsLine consensus while the over/under for total points scored is 44. Before you make any Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks or NFL playoff predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Buccaneers and just revealed its picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bucs vs. Eagles:

Buccaneers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -2.5

Buccaneers vs. Eagles over/under: 44 points

Buccaneers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -147, Tampa Bay +124

PHI: Eagles are 7-8-2 against the spread this season

TB: Buccaneers are 11-6 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

Quarterback Jalen Hurts is as dangerous with his legs as he is with his arm. Last season's NFL MVP runner-up has accounted for 38 total touchdowns this season, which is a single-season franchise record. He is the only player in league history with 20 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing scores in consecutive seasons.

In addition, Philadelphia enters Monday night knowing it already has beaten Tampa Bay this season. In Week 3 at Raymond James Stadium, Hurts threw for a touchdown and ran for another en route to leading the Eagles to a 25-11 victory. Philadelphia also limited the Buccaneers to just 174 total yards.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr. has been a sideline-to-sideline playmaker for the Tampa Bay defense. The 5-foot-9 Winfield leads the team in passes defended (12), interceptions (three), forced fumbles (six) and fumble recoveries (four). He also ranks second on the team in sacks (six) and total tackles (122).

In addition, the Buccaneers will face a Philadelphia defense that has struggled all season. The Eagles gave up 35 passing touchdowns during the regular season; only the Commanders (39) gave up more. Philadelphia also ranked 31st in the league in passing defense (252.7 yards per game) and 30th in scoring defense (25.2 points per game).

