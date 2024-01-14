The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will collide in a postseason game for the sixth time when the two teams square off in a Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game on Monday Night Football. The Buccaneers lead the head-to-head series in the postseason, 3-2. They have won the last two playoff meetings against Philadelphia, including a 31-15 victory in the Wild Card round of the 2021 season. The teams met in Week 3 of the regular season, with the Eagles winning 25-11.



Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. Philadelphia is a three-point favorite in the latest Eagles vs. Buccaneers odds via SportsLine consensus while the over/under for total points scored is 43. Before you make any Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks or NFL playoff predictions, you need to see the NFL betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles spread: Philadelphia -3

Buccaneers vs. Eagles over/under: 43 points

Buccaneers vs. Eagles money line: Philadelphia -149, Tampa Bay +125

PHI: Eagles are 7-8-2 against the spread this season

TB: Buccaneers are 11-6 against the spread this season

Why the Eagles can cover

DeVonta Smith has been a pass-catching weapon since the day he stepped onto an NFL field. The former Heisman Trophy winner has 81 receptions for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He is the first player in franchise history to have at least 900 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns in each of his first three career seasons.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Tampa Bay offense has a workhorse running back in Rachaad White. The second-year back out of Arizona State ranked third in the league among running backs in receiving yards (549) and tied for seventh among all players in yards from scrimmage (1,539). He also scored a touchdown in eight of his last 10 games.

