The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) will duel it out in a primetime matchup on Thursday Night Football. Tampa Bay dropped its Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams but bounced back the past two weeks. The Buccaneers have beaten the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, with hopes of extending their win streak to three. Philadelphia opened the season with a victory on the road against the Atlanta Falcons before dropping three straight. The Eagles got back on track with another road win against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday.

Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a seven-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Eagles odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 52.5. Before locking in any Buccaneers vs. Eagles picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions and analysis from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

Buccaneers vs. Eagles spread: Tampa Bay -7

Buccaneers vs. Eagles over-under: 52.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Eagles money line: Tampa Bay -320, Philadelphia +250

TB: Over is 6-1 in Buccaneers' last seven games as favorites

PHI: Eagles are 4-0 against the spread in their last four home games



Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay comes into this matchup with the No. 1 rush defense. The Buccaneers allow a league-low 45.8 rushing yards per game and just 2.9 yards per rush. Miami only rushed for 39 yards against Tampa Bay, while New England finished the game with negative rushing yards. The Eagles average 116.4 rushing yards per game and quarterback Jalen Hurts has the athleticism to make defenders miss in the open field.

Hurts is the Eagles' leading rusher with 256 yards on 40 carries. He also averages a team-high 51.2 rushing yards per game with 6.0 yards per rush. The Buccaneers' front seven, including Shaquil Barrett, Jason Pierre-Paul, Vita Vea, and Devin White, will look to stuff the run. Defensive coordinator Todd Bowles likes to send pressure, so look for Tampa Bay to heat up Hurts and the Eagles' offense.

Why Eagles can cover

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles rolled into Bank of America Stadium last Sunday and beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 5. Philadelphia's defense came to play on Sunday and caused havoc for Sam Darnold. The Eagles snagged three interceptions on the day and held Darnold to 177 passing yards. The Eagles' offense struggled in the first half, but found its groove after the break.

Hurts connected with receiver Quez Watkins for a 53-yard gain to put Philadelphia in the red zone. Hurts then forced his way into the end zone for a rushing touchdown. The 2020 second-round pick rushed for two scores and led the Eagles to 15 second-half points. Philadelphia showed its grit and desire in its comeback victory against Carolina and will carry that momentum on a short week against the Bucs.

