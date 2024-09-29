Buccaneers vs. Eagles score, takeaways: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay defense thwart Philadelphia for Week 4 win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just have the Philadelphia Eagles' number.

Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Buccaneers flat-out dominated the Eagles in a 33-16 win. Tampa Bay scored on four of its first five possessions and outgained Philadelphia in yards -- 255-0 -- at one point in the first half, with the eventual outcome never being in doubt.

The Eagles tried to make it a game in the second half, cutting the score to 30-16 late in the third quarter and getting into the red zone before Jalen Hurts' fumble ended a promising 50-yard drive. A touchdown would have made the game a one-score affair, but that's really the closest the Eagles got to the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay dominated from start to finish, as the offense took advantage of a depleted Eagles defense that lost safety Reed Blankenship (illness) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (cramps) during the game. The Eagles already were down three starters on offense (Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith) and lost center Cam Jurgens in the second half (cramps).

The Buccaneers defense was as hot as the 108 degree heat index in Tampa, holding the Eagles to under 300 yards of offense and 5.0 yards per play. They also had six sacks and six quarterback hits, two of those sacks coming from Lavonte David. Five different Buccaneers finished with a sack in the dominating victory.

Mayfield threw for more than 300 yards while Mike Evans and Trey Palmer caught touchdown passes. Bucky Irving also scored his first career touchdown in the second half.

Why the Buccaneers won

The Buccaneers imposed their will on the Eagles from start to finish, scoring on their first five possessions. Baker Mayfield started 12 of 13 for 138 yards and two touchdowns and a 150.5 passer rating after two possessions, benefitting from offensive coordinator Liam Coen using quick passes and getting rid of the fall fast to his advantage.

The Buccaneers also had six sacks and 24 pressures, consistently getting to Jalen Hurts, who had no answer against Todd Bowles' defense. Tampa wasn't perfect, but the Buccaneers played close to that.

Why the Eagles lost

The Eagles were just dominated in all facets of the game. They were out gained 255-0 in the middle of the second quarter and didn't get a first down until 6:26 left in the second quarter. The defense allowed 445 yards and allowed 6.0 yards per play while the offense finished with 227 yards. Special teams had two guys run into punt returner Cooper DeJean in the game, causing a fumble that led to a Buccaneers touchdown on the first run in.

Fundamentals were lacking throughout the Eagles roster, a team that finished with 12 missed tackles and another critical giveaway in the red zone. The Eagles have some explaining to do heading into the bye, a team that had more turnovers than yards with 7:26 left in the second quarter.

Turning point

This game was pretty much over when it started. The Buccaneers went right down the field and scored on the opening drive, going 79 yards on 10 plays that resulted in a Mike Evans score and taking a 7-0 lead.

The Eagles still had a chance to get back in the game late in the third quarter. Trailing 30-16 with 2:44 left, the Eagles were at the Buccaneers' 19-yard line when Hurts was strip-sacked by Lavonte David and the Buccaneers recovered. That ended any chance at a comeback.

The Buccaneers dominated the Eagles from start to finish.

Play of the game

The blocked extra point from Isaiah Rodgers that led to a two-point conversion return from Kelee Ringo was the most impressive play of the day from either team. This was the first time a blocked extra point was returned for two points the other way this season, making a Buccaneers blowout a two-score game.

Rodgers was critical toward a muffed Cooper DeJean punt in the first half and Ringo ran into DeJean earlier in the game. That was a good make-up play for both of the special teams contributors.

Up next

The Eagles (2-2) have their bye week in Week 5 before having a home contest against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 13. The Buccaneers (3-1) travel to face the Atlanta Falcons on "Thursday Night Football" on Oct. 3.