Buccaneers vs. Eagles score, takeaways: Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay defense thwart Philadelphia for Week 4 win

The Eagles were no match for the Bucs on Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just have the Philadelphia Eagles' number. 

Baker Mayfield threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another as the Buccaneers flat-out dominated the Eagles in a 33-16 win. Tampa Bay scored on four of its first five possessions and outgained Philadelphia in yards -- 255-0 -- at one point in the first half, with the eventual outcome never being in doubt. 

The Eagles tried to make it a game in the second half, cutting the score to 30-16 late in the third quarter and getting into the red zone before Jalen Hurts' fumble ended a promising 50-yard drive. A touchdown would have made the game a one-score affair, but that's really the closest the Eagles got to the Buccaneers. 

Tampa Bay dominated from start to finish, as the offense took advantage of a depleted Eagles defense that lost safety Reed Blankenship (illness) and defensive tackle Jalen Carter (cramps) during the game. The Eagles already were down three starters on offense (Lane Johnson, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith) and lost center Cam Jurgens in the second half (cramps). 

The Buccaneers defense was as hot as the 108 degree heat index in Tampa, holding the Eagles to under 300 yards of offense and 5.0 yards per play. They also had six sacks and six quarterback hits, two of those sacks coming from Lavonte David. Five different Buccaneers finished with a sack in the dominating victory. 

Mayfield threw for more than 300 yards while Mike Evans and Trey Palmer caught touchdown passes. Bucky Irving also scored his first career touchdown in the second half. 

Why the Buccaneers won

The Buccaneers imposed their will on the Eagles from start to finish, scoring on their first five possessions. Baker Mayfield started 12 of 13 for 138 yards and two touchdowns and a 150.5 passer rating after two possessions, benefitting from offensive coordinator Liam Coen using quick passes and getting rid of the fall fast to his advantage. 

The Buccaneers also had six sacks and 24 pressures, consistently getting to Jalen Hurts, who had no answer against Todd Bowles' defense. Tampa wasn't perfect, but the Buccaneers played close to that. 

Why the Eagles lost

The Eagles were just dominated in all facets of the game. They were out gained 255-0 in the middle of the second quarter and didn't get a first down until 6:26 left in the second quarter. The defense allowed 445 yards and allowed 6.0 yards per play while the offense finished with 227 yards. Special teams had two guys run into punt returner Cooper DeJean in the game, causing a fumble that led to a Buccaneers touchdown on the first run in. 

Fundamentals were lacking throughout the Eagles roster, a team that finished with 12 missed tackles and another critical giveaway in the red zone. The Eagles have some explaining to do heading into the bye, a team that had more turnovers than yards with 7:26 left in the second quarter. 

Turning point

This game was pretty much over when it started. The Buccaneers went right down the field and scored on the opening drive, going 79 yards on 10 plays that resulted in a Mike Evans score and taking a 7-0 lead. 

The Eagles still had a chance to get back in the game late in the third quarter. Trailing 30-16 with 2:44 left, the Eagles were at the Buccaneers' 19-yard line when Hurts was strip-sacked by Lavonte David and the Buccaneers recovered. That ended any chance at a comeback. 

The Buccaneers dominated the Eagles from start to finish. 

Play of the game

The blocked extra point from Isaiah Rodgers that led to a two-point conversion return from Kelee Ringo was the most impressive play of the day from either team. This was the first time a blocked extra point was returned for two points the other way this season, making a Buccaneers blowout a two-score game. 

Rodgers was critical toward a muffed Cooper DeJean punt in the first half and Ringo ran into DeJean earlier in the game. That was a good make-up play for both of the special teams contributors. 

Up next

The Eagles (2-2) have their bye week in Week 5 before having a home contest against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 13. The Buccaneers (3-1) travel to face the Atlanta Falcons on "Thursday Night Football" on Oct. 3. 

Updating Live
(43)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts has 9 straight games with a turnover dating back to last season. He has 13 turnovers in that span. Eagles have not won the turnover battle for the 12th straight game. They are 4-8 in that span.

The Eagles will head into the bye at 2-2. The Buccaneers are now 3-1. What a dominant effort by Tampa today. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 8:04 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 4:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts has been sacked six time. he's been hit six times. The Eagle shave 12 missed tackles. Players are cramping up left and right. It's that kinda day. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 7:58 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:58 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Back-to-back sacks for the Bucs. Eagles will punt on 4th-and-39. Just a rough day for the Eagles. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 7:40 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:40 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Not ready to call this game yet, but Jalen Hurts' fumble may have sealed the Eagles inventible fate. It's 33-16 Bucs with 12:33 left. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 7:35 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen carter is heading to the locker room. The Eagles defense just had a holding penalty on 3rd-and-14. Holding penalty on Maddox to end the quarter. It's 30-16 Bucs. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 7:25 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:25 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

In 2020, Carson Wentz had 8 giveaways in the first 4 games. In 2024, Jalen Hurts has 8 giveaways in the first 4 games. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 7:23 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts has 4 INT and four fumbles in 4 games this season.

7 giveaways in 4 games -- 3 in the red zone. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 7:19 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:19 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Lavante David strip-sacks Jalen Hurts. Lost fumble for Hurts.

Jalen Hurts has 27 giveaways in his last 24 games -- the most in the NFL since the start of last season. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 7:17 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:17 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saquon Barkley has played 4 games with the Eagles. 4 games with 100+ yards from scrimmage.

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 7:13 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:13 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Isaiah Rodgers blocked the extra point attempt and Kelee Ringo returns the ball for two points. A returned two for the Eagles makes it 30-16 -- and the Eagles get the ball. You have to see it to believe it. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 7:09 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:09 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers respond with a 70-yard TD drive of their own. Imposed their will on the Eagles defense. The Eagles look gassed. It's 30-14 now. Bucky Irving scores after his previous TD is called back. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 7:07 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:07 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Tristin McCollum in at safety for Reed Blankenship (illness) and Isaiah Rodgers in for Darius Slay, who appeared to have some cramps due to the heat. We'll see why the diagnosis for Slay is. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 7:00 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 3:00 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts has tied Steve Young for 3rd on the all-time rush TD by a QB list (43). Eagles use consecutive tush push plays to score a TD after Barkley's 59-yard run. It's 24-14 Buccaneers. The Eagles have scored 14 straight points. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:53 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Saquon Barkley has 9 carries for 81 yards after that 59-yard run. First play to open the second half for Eagles. Barkley needed just one man to beat. Eagles in red zone. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:51 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:51 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Eagles get the ball to start the second half, so they got that going for them. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:35 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:35 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Reed Blankenship (illness) is questionable to return. May be the heat. It's 108 degree heat index in Tampa. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:33 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:33 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

So much for that. Eagles go 3-and-out. The Bucs get the ball with 55 seconds left. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:30 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:30 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

All of a sudden, the Eagles have life. After the Campbell TD, they force a 3-and-out. The Eagles have the ball with 1:21 left and two timeouts. Any score is huge with the Eagles getting the ball to start the second half. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:27 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:27 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

4th-and-goal, Parris Campbell found his way into the play and caught a TD pass form Jalen Hurts. Greta throw from Hurts and excellent job by Campbell to get open and get Philly on the board. Eagles have some life -- it's 24-7 Bucs. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:23 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:23 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles haven't come back to win a game where they trailed by 24 points since 1959.

That team had Nom Van Brocklin -- their last MVP -- and Tommy McDonald. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:14 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:14 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

A drop keeps the Bucs out of the end zone. It's 24-0 after a FG. The Buccaneers are outgaining the Eagles 254-0. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:04 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:04 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Zone, zone, zone. The Buccaneers are destroying it. Eagles fans may want to turn on the Phillies. They start in an hour. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 6:01 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 2:01 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Eagles possessions 

 3 plays, 7 yards 

3 plays, -7 yards 

3 plays, 0 yards

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:54 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:54 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

With Mike Evans, TD in the first quarter, Evans (596 points) surpasses Martín Gramatica (592) for the most points scored in franchise history.

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:53 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:53 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jalen Hurts is 1-for-6 for 7 yards. Only 1 WR has a target -- Jahan Dotson. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:52 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:52 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Baker Mayfield and the Bucs go for it on 4th and goal. The Eagles have zero answer. Mayfield rushes in for a TD.

It's 21-0 Bucs. The Eagles are getting wiped off the field. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:47 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:47 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Excellent coverage by Quinyon Mitchell on Mike Evans.

Baker Mayfield could have placed that ball higher, bit those are plays rookies don't make on future HOFers.

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:46 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:46 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Total yards

Buccaneers -- 188

Eagles -- 0

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:45 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

The play by Isaiah Rodger caused the Cooper DeJean muffed punt. Eagles will not get the ball back and the Buccaneers have life. Again, they are about to score another TD. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:41 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:41 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

Brandon Graham isn't fooled by the fake. 36 years old and is the Eagles most reliable pass rusher.

Graham's sack forces the Eagles firts stop for the day. Eagles can possibly get some momentum now. 

Jeff Kerr
September 29, 2024, 5:36 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 1:36 pm EDT
See More

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    Live

    CBS Sports HQ

  • Image thumbnail
    2:47

    NFL Week 4 Highlights: Rams at Bears (9/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    2:40

    NFL Week 4 Highlights: Saints at Falcons (9/29)

  • Image thumbnail
    4:13

    Colts Take Down Steelers Despite Anthony Richardson Leaving Game With Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    4:16

    Greg Zuerlein Shanks 50 Yarder As Jets Lose To Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    3:42

    Younghoe Koo Nails 58 Yard FG To Beat Saints

  • Image thumbnail
    5:50

    Bears Defense Seals Victory Over Rams With Late Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Week 4 NFL Headlines: News & Notes

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Adjusting the Offense for Watson

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    What Happens if the Browns Lose to the Raiders?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:18

    Davante Adams Ruled Out, Maxx Crosby Doubtful For Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    How Cowboys Progress With Parsons And Lawrence Out

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Malik Nabers Placed In Concussion Protocol After TNF Injury

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Micah Parsons Listed As Week-To-Week (Ankle)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Justin Herbert Listed As Questionable For Sunday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    DeVonta Smith Ruled Out, A.J. Brown Questionable For Week 4

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara Both Questionable vs. Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    What's On The Line: Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams Ruled Out vs. Browns

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Micah Parsons Has Been Diagnosed With A High-Ankle Sprain

  • Image thumbnail
    3:51

    Breaking News: Micah Parsons Has Been Diagnosed With A High-Ankle Sprain

  • Image thumbnail
    6:18

    Breaking News: WR Davante Adams (Hamstring) and DE Maxx Crosby (Ankle) Out In Week 4

See All NFL Videos