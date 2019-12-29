Buccaneers vs. Falcons live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Falcons football game
Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Tampa Bay
Current Records: Atlanta 6-9; Tampa Bay 7-8
What to Know
The Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to square off in an NFC South matchup at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. With a combined 952 yards of offense in their previous games, we can expect a fast-paced game.
When you finish with 229 more yards than your opponent like Atlanta did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They were able to grind out a solid win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, winning 24-12. Among those leading the charge for the Falcons was RB Devonta Freeman, who punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to snatching one receiving TD. Freeman had trouble finding his footing against the San Francisco 49ers two weeks ago, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Tampa Bay was not quite the Houston Texans' equal in the second half when they met last week. It was a hard-fought contest, but Tampa Bay had to settle for a 23-20 defeat against Houston. One thing holding Tampa Bay back was the mediocre play of QB Jameis Winston, who did not have his best game; despite one touchdown, he threw four interceptions.
The Falcons came up short against the Buccaneers the last time the two teams met in November, falling 35-22. A big part of the Falcons' success was QB Matt Ryan, so the Buccaneers will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $40.00
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 48
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Atlanta have won five out of their last nine games against Tampa Bay.
- Nov 24, 2019 - Tampa Bay 35 vs. Atlanta 22
- Dec 30, 2018 - Atlanta 34 vs. Tampa Bay 32
- Oct 14, 2018 - Atlanta 34 vs. Tampa Bay 29
- Dec 18, 2017 - Atlanta 24 vs. Tampa Bay 21
- Nov 26, 2017 - Atlanta 34 vs. Tampa Bay 20
- Nov 03, 2016 - Atlanta 43 vs. Tampa Bay 28
- Sep 11, 2016 - Tampa Bay 31 vs. Atlanta 24
- Dec 06, 2015 - Tampa Bay 23 vs. Atlanta 19
- Nov 01, 2015 - Tampa Bay 23 vs. Atlanta 20
