The Buccaneers are desperately clinging onto the NFC South lead. The Falcons are all but eliminated from the playoff picture. But through two quarters, it's Atlanta that leads Tampa Bay 14-13, with Kyle Pitts absolutely dominating.

After the teams exchanged punts to start, the Buccaneers showed what they can be when healthy on their second drive of the night. Baker Mayfield hit Mike Evans for 12 yards, Emeka Egbuka for 23 yards (on third and 15) and Jalen McMillan for 19 yards. Sean Tucker plowed in from 1 yard away to open the scoring.

It was Evans' first catch since Week 3. He suffered a hamstring injury, returned in Week 7 and then broke his collarbone. It was also McMillan's first catch of the entire season. After a strong rookie campaign, McMillan suffered a severe neck strain in the preseason that left him in a brace for several months. With Evans, Egbuka, McMillan and Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay finally has all of its top four wide receivers together.

The Falcons responded with a touchdown drive of their own, with Pitts capping it from 8 yards out. Pitts is already up to 110 yards on six catches. It's already a season high for yards in a game.

After a Tampa Bay field goal, the Falcons took their first lead of the night with yet another strong response. Cousins threw a couple of beauties to Pitts, first for 35 yards and then 17 more for a touchdown.

Mayfield led a quick field goal drive just before the half.

The Falcons are winning the battle in the trenches, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and getting good pressure on Mayfield, but penalties have been a big story. Atlanta has 10 penalties for 70 yards. Tampa Bay also committed a bad one, with Zyon McCollum jumping offside on a field goal attempt, giving the visitors a first down that Cousins turned into his first touchdown pass to Pitts.

We'll keep you up-to-date on the second half below!