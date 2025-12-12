Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons live updates: Baker Mayfield, Kirk Cousins face off on 'Thursday Night Football'

Two NFC South rivals square off on 'Thursday Night Football' in a game with huge playoff implications for Tampa Bay

By
1 min read

The Buccaneers are desperately clinging onto the NFC South lead. The Falcons are all but eliminated from the playoff picture. But through two quarters, it's Atlanta that leads Tampa Bay 14-13, with Kyle Pitts absolutely dominating. 

After the teams exchanged punts to start, the Buccaneers showed what they can be when healthy on their second drive of the night. Baker Mayfield hit Mike Evans for 12 yards, Emeka Egbuka for 23 yards (on third and 15) and Jalen McMillan for 19 yards. Sean Tucker plowed in from 1 yard away to open the scoring.

It was Evans' first catch since Week 3. He suffered a hamstring injury, returned in Week 7 and then broke his collarbone. It was also McMillan's first catch of the entire season. After a strong rookie campaign, McMillan suffered a severe neck strain in the preseason that left him in a brace for several months. With Evans, Egbuka, McMillan and Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay finally has all of its top four wide receivers together.

The Falcons responded with a touchdown drive of their own, with Pitts capping it from 8 yards out. Pitts is already up to 110 yards on six catches. It's already a season high for yards in a game.

After a Tampa Bay field goal, the Falcons took their first lead of the night with yet another strong response. Cousins threw a couple of beauties to Pitts, first for 35 yards and then 17 more for a touchdown.

Mayfield led a quick field goal drive just before the half.

The Falcons are winning the battle in the trenches, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and getting good pressure on Mayfield, but penalties have been a big story. Atlanta has 10 penalties for 70 yards. Tampa Bay also committed a bad one, with Zyon McCollum jumping offside on a field goal attempt, giving the visitors a first down that Cousins turned into his first touchdown pass to Pitts.

We'll keep you up-to-date on the second half below!

Updating Live
(17)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Touchdown Falcons: Kyle Pitts is destroying the Buccaneers

So this is what the Falcons were envisioning when they drafted Kyle Pitts fourth overall. He has six catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns already!

Pitts had a 36-yard catch on the play prior, too. He's too fast for safeties, too big for cornerbacks. The hosts have no answers.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mike Evans ... ouch

Mike Evans tried to go up high on a Baker Mayfield throw, but Cobee Bryant came through and crumpled him to the ground. Evans is in some pain on the sideline.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Another bad penalty by the Falcons

Bijan Robinson broke off a big run, but it's coming back thanks to a hold by Dylan Drummond, one that was completely unnecessary.

The Falcons are already up to eight penalties.

 
Pinned
Link copied

A.J. Terrell is up to three penalties tonight ...

... and they've been costly. A third-down defensive holding gave Tampa Bay a first down. Another penalty was declined because Emeka Egbuka caught a 23-yard pass anyway. This latest penalty negated a sack that would have resulted in a third down.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Touchdown Falcons: Kyle Pitts scores after crucial Buccaneers penalty

The Falcons appeared to have to settle for a short field goal, but Zyon McCollum was offside on the attempt, giving Atlanta a first down. Kirk Cousins took immediate advantage, finding Kyle Pitts for an 8-yard score.

Good work from Cousins here standing tall and getting through his progressions.

Both scoring drives have been extended due to penalty A.J. Terrell's third-down penalty extended the Buccaneers drive that resulted in a touchdown. Now, the Falcons are getting some penalty luck of their own. Overall, there have been seven accepted penalties between the two teams.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mike Hughes headed to x-ray room

He's struggling with a right ankle injury.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Touchdown Buccaneers: Sean Tucker plunges in

Two-headed monster? How about three? With Bucky Irving and Rachaad White already making their mark, it's Sean Tucker who finishes off the Buccaneers' second offensive drive with a touchdown.

The play came two snaps after Jalen McMillan caught a 19-yard pass down to the 1-yard line. It was McMillan's first catch of the year; he suffered a severe neck strain in the preseason and was in a brace for several months. Though his return isn't as hyped as Evans', he could play a big role as a slot or outside target.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mike Evans is back!

A 12-yard gain and a first down on his first catch since Week 3

 
Pinned
Link copied

Mike Hughes banged up

Mike Hughes is headed to the sideline after a long Rachaad White run, walking a bit gingerly.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Two drives, two punts

Both teams reached roughly midfield before stalling out. There's been a heavy run emphasis for Atlanta -- not a surprise given they have Bijan Robinson and are down Michael Penix and Drake London -- while Bucky Irving was responsible for all of the Buccaneers' yards on the first drive.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Jamel Dean heads to the sideline

Jamel Dean made a hard hit on Kyle Pitts, and appeared to be favoring his shoulder.

 
Pinned
Link copied

We are underway from Tampa!

The Buccaneers start with the ball, and Bucky Irving rips off a nice chunk gain for a first down.

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Creamsicles are back! We like these

 
Pinned
Link copied

Can Baker Mayfield get back to his early-season form?

Baker Mayfield came out of the gates like an MVP candidate, but he has struggled since. With Mike Evans and Jalen McMillan back in the fold, can he turn things around over the final month of the season?

Baker Mayfield this season

Weeks 1-6

Weeks 7-14

W-L

5-1

2-5

TD-Int

12-1

8-5

Yards per attempt

7.9

5.3

Rush YPG

26.3

18.1

Remember, Mayfield did injure his shoulder in Week 7 against the Lions; he did not have a single rush attempt in that game or the next two. But he has been running more of late.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Buccaneers inactives: Cade Otton out

Baker Mayfield will have all of his wide receivers for the first time this year, but he will be down his tight end: Cade Otton, who was doubtful due to a knee injury, is indeed out. Same for Tykee Smith (neck/shoulder).

 
Pinned
Link copied

Falcons inactives: Drake London remains out, but good news elsewhere

Drake London, who has not played since Week 11 due to a knee injury, remains out for Atlanta, as was previously announced.

But the Falcons did get good news: All of their players listed as questionable (Kyle Pitts, Jalon Walker, Brandon Dorlus and David Onyemata) are active.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Steelers Being Careful With T.J. Watt's Health

  • Image thumbnail
    1:59

    B-Mac: There Is A "Disconnect" Between Rivers' Mind And Body

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    B-Mac: "The Excitement Will Come" When Burrow Wins

  • Image thumbnail
    1:25

    NFL Week 15 Best Bets: Top Player Prop

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    NFL Week 15 Best Bets: Top Wager On A Total

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    NFL Week 15 Best Bets: Top Moneyline Wager

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    NFL Week 15 Best Bets: Top ATS Wager

  • Image thumbnail
    1:54

    Josh Allen's Supporting Cast Issues

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    MVP-Level Season For QB Drake Maye

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Patriots Can Clinch 1st Playoff Berth Since 2021

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    Playoff Implications For Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    How Do The Buccaneers Get Back On Track?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:48

    Can The Bills Close The Gap On The Patriots?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Whose Playoff Hopes End On Sunday: Ravens Or Chiefs?

  • Image thumbnail
    2:17

    Philip Rivers Could Make First Start Since January 9, 2021

  • Image thumbnail
    4:19

    Is Joe Burrow Hinting At Retirement?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:40

    Packers Riding 4-Game Win Streak

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Broncos Still Looking For Statement Win?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Broncos +2.5 Underdog At Home

  • Image thumbnail
    0:45

    Fantasy Football Week 15: Heath's Sits

See All NFL Videos