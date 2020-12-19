The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Atlanta Falcons in an NFC South battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are 4-9 overall and 2-5 at home, while Tampa Bay is 8-5 overall and 4-2 on the road. The Buccaneers avoided a third straight loss last week. The Falcons have lost three of their past four games.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons spread: Buccaneers -6.5

Buccaneers vs. Falcons over-under: 48.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Falcons money line: Atlanta +240, Tampa Bay -280

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Tampa Bay beat Minnesota 26-14 in Week 14. Tom Brady had two TDs vs. zero INTs for a 120.9 rating last week. He has eight seasons with 30 TD passes, fourth most in NFL history. Brady has 1,908 pass yards (318.4 per game) and 13 TDs vs. two INTs for a 110.7 rating in six career starts vs. Atlanta, including the postseason. He passed for 466 yards vs. Atlanta in Super Bowl LI, the second-most passing yards in a single Super Bowl.

Devin White has two sacks and a fumble recovery for a TD in two career games vs. Atlanta. He is the only player with 115-plus tackles (118) and five sacks this season. Jason Pierre-Paul has a sack in his past four games vs the Falcons and fumble recoveries in his last two. Mike Evans ranks fourth in the NFL with 11 receiving TDs. He has 60 receptions for 906 yards (82.4 per game) and eight TDs in 11 career games vs. Atlanta. Ronald Jones (COVID-19 list, finger surgery) is out for Week 15.

What you need to know about the Falcons

The Chargers hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired to beat the Falcons 20-17 in Week 14. Matt Ryan's third interception set up Los Angeles for its game-winning drive. The Falcons were without four starters, including star wide receiver Julio Jones, who will also miss this week's game as he continues to deal with hamstring issues. Atlanta was held scoreless in the second half as the Chargers came back from a seven-point deficit.

Ryan has eight interceptions in the last six games after throwing three in the first seven games of the season. His three picks vs. Los Angeles were a season high. Calvin Ridley had eight catches for 124 yards with a TD last week. It was his sixth game with at least 100 yards this season, tied for the NFL lead. Ridley has career-best totals of 67 catches for 1,029 yards. The Falcons have won six of the past seven meetings with the Buccaneers.

