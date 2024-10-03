The Atlanta Falcons will try to pull even with the first-place Tampa Bay Buccaneers when the teams meet on Thursday Night Football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Both teams are coming off wins last Sunday, with Tampa Bay earning a 33-16 win over Philadelphia, while Atlanta downed New Orleans, 26-24. The Buccaneers (3-1), first in the AFC South, will try to win their fifth game in their last six tries at Atlanta. The Falcons (2-2), tied for second in the division with New Orleans, have won two of the last three meetings with Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons spread: Atlanta -2.5

Buccaneers vs. Falcons over/under: 44 points

Buccaneers vs. Falcons money line: Tampa Bay +117, Atlanta -138

TB: Buccaneers are 3-1 against the spread this season

ATL: Falcons are 1-3 ATS through the first four weeks

Why you should back the Falcons

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, in his 13th season in the league and first in Atlanta, has been impressive. He has completed 64.7% of his passes for 864 yards and four touchdowns with four interceptions. He has been working his way back from an Achilles injury he suffered last year as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. In 154 career games, Cousins has thrown for 40,335 yards, completing 66.9% of his passes with 274 touchdowns and 114 interceptions.

Wide receiver Drake London leads the Falcons with 20 receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns. He has 50 yards after the catch and has converted nine first downs. In last Sunday's win over the Saints, he caught six passes for 64 yards with two first-down conversions. In the 22-17 loss to Kansas City a week earlier, he caught six passes for 67 yards and a score.

Why you should back the Buccaneers

Veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield has been dominant this season. He has completed 70.5% of his passes on 91-of-129 passing for 984 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been intercepted just twice and has a rating of 106.9. He has also rushed for a pair of scores. In last Sunday's win over the Eagles, he completed 30 of 47 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns.

Running back Bucky Irving has helped lead the ground attack. He has carried 35 times for 203 yards (5.8 average) and one touchdown. He has had two explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 32 yards. In the win over Philadelphia, he carried 10 times for 49 yards and one touchdown.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Falcons picks

