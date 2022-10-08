An NFC South battle is on tap between the Atlanta Falcons (2-2) and the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Falcons are coming off a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns, while Tampa Bay lost 41-31 to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in a shootout on Sunday Night Football. Atlanta is a perfect 4-0 against the spread, while the Buccaneers are 2-2 ATS in 2022.

Tampa Bay is favored by 10 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Falcons odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 46.5.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons spread: Buccaneers -10

Buccaneers vs. Falcons over/under: 46.5 points

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, falling 41-31. Tampa Bay's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR Mike Evans, who caught eight passes for two TDs and 103 yards, and QB Tom Brady, who passed for three TDs and 385 yards on 52 attempts. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Brady this season.

The Buccaneers are riding a two-game losing streak, but have had some bad luck on the injury front in 2022. Julio Jones (knee) is still listed as questionable for Atlanta, but Chris Godwin (knee) is expected to play. Brady is 10-0 all-time against the Falcons.

What you need to know about the Falcons

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 10-10 at the half for Atlanta and the Cleveland Browns this past Sunday, but Atlanta stepped up in the second half for a 23-20 win. No one had a standout game offensively for the Falcons, but they got scores from RB Cordarrelle Patterson and RB Caleb Huntley.

The Falcons will be without the production of Patterson, who was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury. The 10-year NFL veteran had 340 rushing yards, fourth most in the NFL and three touchdowns before going down. Atlanta will turn to a committee to replace Patterson, with Tyler Allgeier, Caleb Huntley, and Avery Williams all expected to take on some of the workload.

How to make Falcons vs. Buccaneers picks

