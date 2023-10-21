The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons battle it out on Sunday afternoon for a chance to lead the NFC South standings. Tampa Bay (3-2) failed to score a touchdown against Detroit, losing 20-6 despite entering off its bye week. Atlanta (3-3) fell to Washington at home, 24-16 in Week 6. The Falcons are looking for their second consecutive win against Tampa Bay after having lost the previous five matchups. Tampa Bay is 3-2 against the spread, while Atlanta is 1-5 ATS in 2023.

Kickoff at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is favored by 2.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Falcons odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 37.

Buccaneers vs. Falcons spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Buccaneers vs. Falcons over/under: 37 points

Buccaneers vs. Falcons money line: Buccaneers -145, Falcons +122

Why the Falcons can cover

If Atlanta is going to right the ship on the road this week, the Falcons will need their 2023 first round draft pick, running back Bijan Robinson to be the headliner. Through six games, Robinson has 401 yards rushing on 80 carries and 26 catches for 189 yards. His only two touchdowns this season have been through the air, an element that likely will need to change for Atlanta to be more successful. Against Washington in Week 6, Robinson totaled 80 yards combined rushing and receiving on 18 touches, despite being held to only 2.8 yards per carry.

Quarterback Desmond Ridder has topped the 300 yard mark passing in consecutive games, but his three interceptions last week likely cost Atlanta a chance at the victory. After being held catch-less in the team's Week 1 win against Carolina, 2022 first rounder, wide receiver Drake London has risen to the occasion. Over the last two weeks, he's totaled 15 receptions for 203 yards despite being held scoreless. Tampa Bay is surrendering 247 yards through the air this season, seventh worst in the league, so the opportunity is there for Ritter and his targets to find success. See which team to pick here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

After three wins in his first four starts as Tampa Bay's QB, Baker Mayfield struggled against Detroit last week, throwing for only 206 yards on 19 of 37 passing with an interception. Wide receiver Chris Godwin paced the team with six catches for 77 yards, while Mike Evans caught four of ten targets for 48 yards. In his tenth season, Evans looks to surpass the 1,000 yard receiving mark once again as he has done every year during his NFL career in Tampa Bay.

Where Tampa needs to improve is their rushing attack, which ranks fourth worst in the league at only 78.8 yards per game. Rachaad White is only averaging 3.3 yards per carry in his first season as the Buccaneers' starting running back, including a seven carry, 26 yard effort vs. Detroit last week. While an effective receiver out of the backfield, Tampa Bay might need to explore other options as their primary between the tackles runner if White's effectiveness does not improve. See which team to pick here.

