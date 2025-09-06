The NFL season is finally here, and one of the first games on Sunday's schedule is an NFC South matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta will be giving Michael Penix Jr. his first full season as the team's starting quarterback, while Baker Mayfield and the Bucs are aiming to start the season strong as they hunt for another divisional title. There are plenty of player prop options to choose from for those interested in NFL betting, but what are the best bets for Buccaneers vs. Falcons?

The SportsLine projection model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and has graded individual player props on a 0 through 5 star scale based on each player's average across the simulations. We'll also share an anytime touchdown wager that we believe has value. So which player props should you target for Buccaneers vs. Falcons?

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season right around the corner.

We'll be using odds from DraftKings Sportsbook to look at our top props for this game. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's forecast for the entire Buccaneers-Falcons game, including more player props.

Top Buccaneers-Falcons props:

Mike Evans anytime touchdown

Michael Penix Jr. Under 236.5 passing yards (5 stars)

The SportsLine Projection Model has Penix's total at 233.5 yards and gives that Under a 5-star rating, but the discrepancy between that number and the one posted by DraftKings doesn't worry us because the model projects Penix to throw for just 186.8 yards -- comfortably Under both numbers.

Kyle Pitts Under 40.5 receiving yards (4.5 stars)

The start of another NFL season likely means yet another year of Falcons fans groaning over the tight end's production. Pitts theoretically has all the tools to be a menace in the passing game, but it's never quite all come together for the former fourth overall pick. The model likes his Under at 38.5 yards, as it projects him for 23.1, so we'll happily take 40.5 at DraftKings.

Mike Evans anytime touchdown

Death, taxes, and Mike Evans being a menace on the gridiron. The future Hall of Famer has been doing it for a long time now, and Baker Mayfield is going to keep feeding him the ball until he dissolves into dust. The +115 odds DraftKings has on Evans scoring are far from the longest on the board, but sometimes shorter odds are well-earned. It's not the sexiest pick, but if you're looking to sprinkle a little something on an anytime TD prop for this game, you can do a lot worse than Evans.