Buccaneers vs. Giants: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay (home) vs. N.Y. Giants (away)

Current Records: Tampa Bay 1-1-0; N.Y. Giants 0-2-0

What to Know

Tampa Bay will take on the Giants at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Tampa Bay has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Buccaneers won the last time they faced Carolina, and things went their way last week, too. The Buccaneers managed a 20-14 win over Carolina. No one put up better numbers for the Buccaneers than WR Chris Godwin, who really brought his A game. He caught 8 passes for 121 yards and 1 touchdown.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but the Giants had to settle for a 14-28 loss against Buffalo. This makes it the second defeat in a row for the Giants.

Tampa Bay's victory lifted them to 1-1 while the Giants' defeat dropped them down to 0-2. The Buccaneers have yet to allow a single rushing touchdown. Less enviably, the Giants are stumbling into the game with the second most touchdowns allowed in the NFL, having given up 9 on the season. So the Giants squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Giants.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

N.Y. Giants have won two out of their last three games against Tampa Bay.