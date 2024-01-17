The 2024 NFL Playoffs continue with a quadruple-header in the Divisional Round this weekend. On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the Detroit Lions with a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line. Tampa Bay was 9-8 in the regular season, but the Buccaneers have won six of the last seven games, including a 32-9 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. Detroit was 12-5 overall and 6-2 at home in the regular season and knocked off the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field last week.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET in Detroit. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Lions as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 48.5 in the latest Buccaneers vs. Lions odds.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Buccaneers vs. Lions:

Buccaneers vs. Lions spread: Lions -6.5

Buccaneers vs. Lions over/under: 48.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Lions money line: Lions -283, Buccaneers +228

TB: Buccaneers are 8-1 against the spread in road games

DET: Lions are 5-4 against the spread in home games

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Buccaneers are red-hot right now, winning six of the last seven games to win the NFC South and reach the Divisional Round. Tampa Bay is firing on all cylinders behind Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans on offense, but the Buccaneers are also playing quite well on defense. During that seven-game span, the Buccaneers are allowing only 15.0 points per game, No. 2 in the NFL. Tampa Bay is also No. 2 in the league in allowing only 86.7 rushing yards per game in that sample, and the Buccaneers have stellar defensive numbers for the full season.

Tampa Bay finished No. 7 in the NFL in scoring defense, yielding only 19.1 points per game during the regular season. The Buccaneers finished in the top eight of the league in rushing yards allowed (95.3 per game), yards allowed per carry (3.8), and rushing touchdowns allowed (eight). Tampa Bay also allowed touchdowns on only 42.6% of trips inside the red zone, and the Buccaneers produced 26 takeaways during the regular season. Tampa Bay also peaked in holding the Eagles to only nine points last week, with Philadelphia rushing for only 42 yards, the fewest for the team since 2018. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit put together a strong performance in a head-to-head win over Tampa Bay in Week 6. The Lions held the Buccaneers to only six points in that matchup, the fewest scored by Tampa Bay in any game this season. Detroit gave up only 4.6 yards per play in that meeting and yielded only 46 rushing yards on 2.9 yards per carry. The Lions also boast strong defensive numbers for the season, headlined by top-three marks in the NFL in rushing yards allowed (88.8 per game) and yards per carry allowed (3.7). Opponents completed only 63.1% of passes with 16 interceptions against Detroit this season, and the Lions allowed opponents to convert only 37.1% of third down chances.

Aidan Hutchinson racked up 11.5 sacks in the regular season, most by any member of the Lions since 2017, and he generated two sacks in the Wild Card win over the Rams. Detroit also has intriguing advantages against Tampa Bay's offense, with the Bucs struggling in key categories. Tampa Bay ranked No. 20 or worse among NFL teams in scoring (20.5 points per game) and total yards (5,321) during the regular season, and the Buccaneers were dead-last in the league in rushing yards (1,509) and yards per carry (3.4). See which team to pick here.

