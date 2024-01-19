Eight teams will begin the week in pursuit of a Super Bowl win, and two of those squads will meet at Ford Field on Sunday. The Detroit Lions will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC Divisional Round matchup in the 2024 NFL playoffs and the winner will face either the Green Bay Packers or San Francisco 49ers for the conference crown next week. The No. 4 seed Bucs have won six of the last seven games, including a dominant, 23-point win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round. The No. 3 seed Lions are also rolling after the team's first home playoff win in three decades and Detroit finished the regular season with a 12-5 overall record to win the NFC North.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET in Detroit. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Lions as 6.5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49 in the latest Buccaneers vs. Lions odds.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Buccaneers vs. Lions:

Buccaneers vs. Lions spread: Lions -6.5

Buccaneers vs. Lions over/under: 49 points

Buccaneers vs. Lions money line: Lions -283, Buccaneers +228

TB: Buccaneers are 8-1 against the spread in road games

DET: Lions are 5-4 against the spread in home games

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Buccaneers are red-hot right now, winning six of the last seven games to win the NFC South and reach the Divisional Round. Tampa Bay is firing on all cylinders behind Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans on offense, but the Buccaneers are also playing quite well on defense. During that seven-game span, the Buccaneers are allowing only 15.0 points per game, No. 2 in the NFL. Tampa Bay is also No. 2 in the league in allowing only 86.7 rushing yards per game in that sample, and the Buccaneers have stellar defensive numbers for the full season.

Tampa Bay finished No. 7 in the NFL in scoring defense, yielding only 19.1 points per game during the regular season. The Buccaneers finished in the top eight of the league in rushing yards allowed (95.3 per game), yards allowed per carry (3.8), and rushing touchdowns allowed (eight). Tampa Bay also allowed touchdowns on only 42.6% of trips inside the red zone, and the Buccaneers produced 26 takeaways during the regular season. Tampa Bay also peaked in holding the Eagles to only nine points last week, with Philadelphia rushing for only 42 yards, the fewest for the team since 2018.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit became only the second team in NFL history with at least four players scoring at least 10 touchdowns and has an elite wide receiver (Amon-Ra St. Brown), an elite tight end (Sam LaPorta) and two standout running backs (David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs). The Lions averaged 27.1 points per game this season, ranking in the top five of the NFL, and generated 2.41 points per offensive possession across 17 games. Those numbers picked up at Ford Field, with the Lions averaging 30.5 points and 408.8 total yards per contest in eight regular season home games.

Detroit also produced top-five numbers in total yards per game, yards per drive, first downs, red zone efficiency, passing yards, passing touchdowns, sack avoidance, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per carry this season. With the Buccaneers landing in the bottom ten of the league in total yards allowed, passing yards allowed, third down efficiency allowed, Detroit has several advantages on paper.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Lions picks

