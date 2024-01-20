On Sunday, Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield will square off in a high-profile battle between former No. 1 overall picks captaining teams that did not draft them. Goff and the Detroit Lions prevailed over the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round for the team's first playoff win since 1991. Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles last week for their sixth win in the last seven games. The two teams will play at Ford Field for the second all-time postseason meeting between the Buccaneers and the Lions, and the first such battle since 1997.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET in Detroit. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Lions as six-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49.5 in the latest Buccaneers vs. Lions odds.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Buccaneers vs. Lions:

Buccaneers vs. Lions spread: Lions -6

Buccaneers vs. Lions over/under: 49.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Lions money line: Lions -273, Buccaneers +222

TB: Buccaneers are 8-1 against the spread in road games

DET: Lions are 5-4 against the spread in home games

Buccaneers vs. Lions live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Buccaneers have shown growth throughout the season, headlined by a dominant effort against the Eagles last week. The end result was a 23-point drubbing of Philadelphia, the largest margin of victory for Tampa Bay since 2021. On offense, Baker Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. On defense, the Buccaneers held the sometimes dominant Eagles running game to 42 yards, fewest for Philadelphia since 2018. Tampa Bay also held Philadelphia to a mind-boggling 0-11 mark on third and fourth down.

On offense, Tampa Bay takes care of the ball at an elite level, committing only 18 turnovers in 17 regular season games. The Buccaneers also finished No. 2 in fourth down efficiency (66.7%), avoiding back-breaking mistakes all season. On defense, the Buccaneers finished No. 7 in allowing only 19.1 points per game and gave up only 15.0 points per game during a 6-1 stretch leading into this matchup. Over that sample, the Buccaneers allowed 86.7 rushing yards per game and finished with top-eight marks in rushing yards allowed per game (95.3) and per carry (3.8) during the regular season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit became only the second team in NFL history with at least four players scoring at least 10 touchdowns and has an elite wide receiver (Amon-Ra St. Brown), an elite tight end (Sam LaPorta) and two standout running backs (David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs). The Lions averaged 27.1 points per game this season, ranking in the top five of the NFL, and generated 2.41 points per offensive possession across 17 games. Those numbers picked up at Ford Field, with the Lions averaging 30.5 points and 408.8 total yards per contest in eight regular season home games.

Detroit also produced top-five numbers in total yards per game, yards per drive, first downs, red zone efficiency, passing yards, passing touchdowns, sack avoidance, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, and yards per carry this season. With the Buccaneers landing in the bottom ten of the league in total yards allowed, passing yards allowed, third down efficiency allowed, Detroit has several advantages on paper.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Lions picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the point total, with no rusher projected to exceed 61 yards.

