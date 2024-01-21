Division winners will meet at Ford Field on Sunday with a trip to the NFC Championship Game in the balance. The No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the NFC South and are 6-1 in their last seven games, including a Wild Card round victory over the Philadelphia Eagles last week. The No. 3 seed Detroit Lions toppled the Los Angeles Rams and won the NFC North. The Lions are now 13-5 overall, including the playoffs, with a 7-2 record at home.

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. ET in Detroit. For this game, SportsLine consensus lists the Lions as six-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49.5 in the latest Buccaneers vs. Lions odds.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Buccaneers vs. Lions:

Buccaneers vs. Lions spread: Lions -6

Buccaneers vs. Lions over/under: 49.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Lions money line: Lions -273, Buccaneers +222

TB: Buccaneers are 8-1 against the spread in road games

DET: Lions are 5-4 against the spread in home games

Buccaneers vs. Lions live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Buccaneers have shown growth throughout the season, headlined by a dominant effort against the Eagles last week. The end result was a 23-point drubbing of Philadelphia, the largest margin of victory for Tampa Bay since 2021. On offense, Baker Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. On defense, the Buccaneers held the sometimes dominant Eagles running game to 42 yards, fewest for Philadelphia since 2018. Tampa Bay also held Philadelphia to a mind-boggling 0-11 mark on third and fourth down.

On offense, Tampa Bay takes care of the ball at an elite level, committing only 18 turnovers in 17 regular season games. The Buccaneers also finished No. 2 in fourth down efficiency (66.7%), avoiding back-breaking mistakes all season. On defense, the Buccaneers finished No. 7 in allowing only 19.1 points per game and gave up only 15.0 points per game during a 6-1 stretch leading into this matchup. Over that sample, the Buccaneers allowed 86.7 rushing yards per game and finished with top-eight marks in rushing yards allowed per game (95.3) and per carry (3.8) during the regular season. See which team to pick here.

Why the Lions can cover

Former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson headlines a Lions defense that is playing well as the season progresses. Hutchinson finished the regular season with 11.5 sacks, the most by any member of the Lions organization since 2017. Hutchinson also racked up two sacks in the Wild Card victory over the Rams and is the first player since at least 2006 with two or more sacks and five or more quarterback hits in three consecutive games. Hutchinson leads a Lions defense that is also stout against the run. Detroit was No. 2 in the NFL in rushing yards allowed this season, yielding 88.8 per game, and held opponents to 3.7 yards per carry.

The Lions were also above the league average in completion rate allowed (63.1%), interceptions (16), and third down efficiency allowed (37.1%) in 2023. In the first matchup against Tampa Bay this season, Detroit gave up only six points and 4.6 yards per play, holding the Bucs to their worst offensive performance of the season. Tampa Bay is also poor overall in several key offensive categories, headlined by the NFL's least efficient running game this season. The Buccaneers finished dead-last in the league in yards per carry (3.4) and rushing yards per game (88.8) this season. Tampa Bay also produced only eight rushing touchdowns in 17 outings. See which team to pick here.

