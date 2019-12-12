Buccaneers vs. Lions odds, spread: 2019 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven computer model

The Detroit Lions will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit is 3-9-1 overall and 2-4 at home, while Tampa Bay is 6-7 overall and 4-3 on the road. The Buccaneers have won three games in a row, scoring a total of 101 points in that span. The Lions are looking to snap a six-game losing streak. Detroit has not won since Oct. 27. Tampa Bay is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Lions vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over-under is set at 46. Before entering any Buccaneers vs. Lions picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The Lions fell to Minnesota last week, 20-7. One thing holding the Lions back was the play of quarterback David Blough; he had one touchdown pass and threw two interceptions with only 5.13 yards per passing attempt.The Lions were held to their lowest point total of the season and it was the third time in the last five games they scored less than 17 points.

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones was placed on injured reserve this week with an ankle issue and will miss the rest of the season.

Tampa Bay had just enough and edged out Indianapolis 38-35 in its last matchup. Jameis Winston was slinging it, as he passed for a career-high 456 yards and four TDs on 45 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Winston's 61-yard TD bomb to Mike Evans in the first quarter.

Evans and Winston both suffered injuries during the victory, with the wide receiver taking the biggest blow to his health. Evans injured his hamstring at on the scoring reception and will miss the rest of the season. Winston broke his right thumb at the end of the first half, but has been cleared to play against the Colts.

The Lions are stumbling into the contest with the third most passing yards allowed per game in the NFL, having given up 289.2 on average. The Buccaneers enter the matchup with only 75.5 rushing yards allowed per game on average, best in the league.

