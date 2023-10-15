The Detroit Lions (4-1) will try to extend their three-game winning streak when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) on Sunday afternoon. Detroit has won all three games during its current streak by at least two touchdowns, including a 42-24 win over Carolina last week. The Lions are eyeing their first 5-1 start since 2011 against the Buccaneers, who are trying to win four of their first five games for the sixth time in franchise history. Tampa Bay bounced back from a 25-11 loss to Philadelphia with a 26-9 win over New Orleans before having its bye week.

Buccaneers vs. Lions spread: Buccaneers +3

Buccaneers vs. Lions over/under: 42.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Lions money line: Buccaneers: +138, Lions: -162

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is in a good scheduling spot on Sunday afternoon, as it cruised to a 26-9 win at New Orleans two weeks ago before having the week off last week. Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished with 246 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Saints, helping his team spring the outright upset as a 4.5-point underdog. The Buccaneers also beat Minnesota as underdogs in Week 1 before covering the small spread as favorites against Chicago.

They have covered the spread in three of their first four games this season, making them an undervalued team. Mayfield has completed nearly 70% of his passes for 882 yards and seven scores, with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both going over 250 receiving yards. Detroit has only picked up one win in its last 10 games in the month of October.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit has not had any problem playing on the road, winning six of its last seven games away from home. Quarterback Jared Goff leads an offense that is averaging 29.6 points per game, scoring 20-plus points in a team-record 14 consecutive games. Individually, Goff leads the NFL with 23 completions of 20-plus yards.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds had four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown against Carolina last week, picking up the slack for injured wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdominal). St. Brown is expected to play on Sunday, giving Goff his top target back. Detroit has covered the spread in 13 of its last 15 games, and it has covered in 10 of the last 14 head-to-head meetings between these teams. The Buccaneers have only covered at a 5-14-1 clip in their last 20 games overall. See which team to pick here.

