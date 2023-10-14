The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) will return from their bye week when they face the Detroit Lions (4-1) on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay has won three of its first four games, including a 26-9 win at New Orleans its last time out. Detroit lost to Seattle in overtime in Week 2, but it has bounced back with a three-game winning streak. The Lions have won all three of those games by at least two touchdowns, beating Carolina in a 42-24 final last week.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Detroit is favored by 3 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Lions odds, while the over/under is 42.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Lions vs. Buccaneers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 171-119 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 25-11 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Buccaneers vs. Lions. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Lions vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Lions spread: Buccaneers +3

Buccaneers vs. Lions over/under: 42.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Lions money line: Buccaneers: +138, Lions: -162

Buccaneers vs. Lions picks: See picks here

Buccaneers vs. Lions live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay is in a good scheduling spot on Sunday afternoon, as it cruised to a 26-9 win at New Orleans two weeks ago before having the week off last week. Quarterback Baker Mayfield finished with 246 passing yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Saints, helping his team spring the outright upset as a 4.5-point underdog. The Buccaneers also beat Minnesota as underdogs in Week 1 before covering the small spread as favorites against Chicago.

They have covered the spread in three of their first four games this season, making them an undervalued team. Mayfield has completed nearly 70% of his passes for 882 yards and seven scores, with Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both going over 250 receiving yards. Detroit has only picked up one win in its last 10 games in the month of October.

Why the Lions can cover

Detroit has been one of the most undervalued teams in the NFL since the middle of last season, covering the spread in 13 of its last 15 games. The Lions have covered in six of their last seven road games, and they have covered in six straight games at Tampa Bay. Quarterback Jared Goff has thrown for 1,265 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for two more.

Goff leads an offense that is among the league leaders, averaging 29.6 points per game and riding a team-record streak of 14 consecutive games with 20-plus points. The veteran quarterback sits atop the NFL with 23 completions of 20-plus yards, but Detroit has a balanced rushing attack as well. Running back David Montgomery has 371 rushing yards and six touchdowns, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. See which team to pick here.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Lions picks

The model has simulated Lions vs. Buccaneers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Lions on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Lions vs. Buccaneers spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 171-119 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.