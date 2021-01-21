The addition of quarterback Tom Brady was a major reason the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their stretch of 12 straight years without a playoff appearance. It's also no coincidence the team recorded its first postseason victories since winning Super Bowl XXXVII following the 2002 campaign. Brady will attempt to give the Buccaneers another shot at the Lombardi Trophy when they visit the top-seeded Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay (13-5) went 0-2 in the postseason following its Super Bowl win before posting road victories over Washington and New Orleans in Brady's first year with the team. The Packers (14-3) are competing for the conference championship for the second straight year after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round. Green Bay is a three-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Packers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 51.

Buccaneers vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -3

Buccaneers vs. Packers over-under: 51 points

Buccaneers vs. Packers money line: Green Bay -170, Tampa Bay +150

GB: Packers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home playoff games

TB: Bucs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five playoff contests as underdogs

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay has been superb at home, going 7-1 each of the last two seasons, with both losses being one-score decisions. No one has enjoyed the confines of Lambeau Field more than Aaron Rodgers, who has posted a 78-19-1 career record there during the regular season. The two-time NFL MVP, who is the favorite to win the award for the third time, also has won his last four home games in the postseason.

Rodgers recorded at least 295 passing yards in three of those victories, throwing 11 touchdowns without an interception during the winning streak. The Packers owned the top scoring offense in the NFL during the regular season and outscored their opponents 253-156 at home. Rodgers threw multiple TD passes in seven of his eight home games and did so against the Rams in the Divisional Round, recording a pair of scoring tosses while running for a touchdown.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Brady is no stranger to this stage, as he'll be making his NFL-record 14th start in a conference championship game, twice as many as Joe Montana, who ranks second in the category. The 43-year-old Brady won nine of the first 13 outings, all with New England, and went on to capture six Super Bowl titles. He owns a 32-11 record in the NFL playoffs and is the all-time leader with 77 touchdown passes after throwing two in each of Tampa Bay's victories this postseason.

However, Brady is not the only reason the Buccaneers are playing for the NFC crown, as they possess a defense that ranked sixth overall (327.1 yards) and No. 1 against the run (80.6) during the regular season. Tampa Bay also was eighth in points allowed (22.2) and registered the fourth-most sacks (48) en route to a wild-card berth.

The club was sixth with a plus-eight turnover differential and took full advantage against the Saints last weekend, turning the first three of New Orleans' four miscues into touchdowns.

