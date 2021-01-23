Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has failed to throw a touchdown pass in only one of his 17 games this season, a 38-10 loss at Tampa Bay in Week 6. The two-time NFL MVP hasn't fared well against the Buccaneers throughout his career, recording eight TD tosses and nine interceptions while losing three of five meetings. Rodgers will hope to come up with a strong performance when the top-seeded Packers host the Buccaneers in the 2021 NFC Championship Game on Sunday. Kickoff from Lambeau Field is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET.

Green Bay (14-3), which defeated the Los Angeles Rams 32-18 in the Divisional Round, posted a 21-7 home victory over Tampa Bay in the only previous playoff meeting between the teams in 1997. The Buccaneers (13-5) have recorded multiple wins in a postseason for just the second time in franchise history, beating Washington and New Orleans on the road. Green Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Packers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 52.

Buccaneers vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -3.5

Buccaneers vs. Packers over-under: 52 points

Buccaneers vs. Packers money line: Green Bay -180, Tampa Bay +160

GB: Packers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home playoff games

TB: Bucs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five playoff contests as underdogs

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay possessed one of the most potent offenses in the NFL during the regular season, ranking fifth in total offense (389 yards), eighth in rushing (132.4), ninth in passing (256.6), and first in scoring (31.8 points). Having a week of rest only energized the unit, which outgained the Rams 484-244 in total yards and 188-96 on the ground while recording a 28-17 advantage in first downs. The 484 yards were the most registered in a playoff victory in franchise history and the highest amount allowed by a top-ranked defense in a postseason game since the 1970 merger.

The Packers clicked from the start against Los Angeles, producing points on their first five possessions. They have scored at least 30 points in seven of their last eight contests and 13 times in 17 games overall this season.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tom Brady continues to prove that age is only a number, as he tied for second in the league during the regular season with a franchise-record 40 touchdown tosses and was third with 4,633 passing yards. The 43-year-old had two TD passes against the Saints and also ran for a score, overtaking Jerry Rice (40 in Super Bowl XXXVII) as the oldest player in NFL playoff history to find the end zone.

Brady has performed well in two career starts at Lambeau Field, throwing for 489 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions.



Devin White was a force in his first career postseason game last weekend after missing a pair of contests due to COVID-19. The 22-year-old linebacker, who was selected out of LSU with the fifth overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, led Tampa Bay with 11 tackles while returning an interception for 28 yards and a fumble for 18. White ranked fifth in the NFL during the regular season with 140 tackles after registering 91 over 13 games as a rookie.

