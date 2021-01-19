Over a six-season span from 2014 to 2019, the Green Bay Packers played for the conference championship three times and had disappointing results. They've done so on four occasions during Aaron Rodgers' tenure as starting quarterback, with each contest taking place on the road. Rodgers and the Packers finally get to host the 2021 NFC Championship Game and will try to end their three-game slide in it when they take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Kickoff in this 2021 NFL Playoffs matchup from Lambeau Field is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

Green Bay (14-3), which posted a 32-18 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, hasn't hosted a conference championship game since falling to the New York Giants in 2007. Tampa Bay (13-5) is making its first appearance in the contest since 2002 after knocking off Washington and New Orleans on the road this postseason. Green Bay is a three-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Packers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under is 51. Before making any Packers vs. Buccaneers picks, see the latest NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning well over $800.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucs vs. Packers in the NFC Championship Game 2021.

Buccaneers vs. Packers spread: Green Bay -3

Buccaneers vs. Packers over-under: 51 points

Buccaneers vs. Packers money line: Green Bay -170, Tampa Bay +150

GB: Packers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six home playoff games

TB: Bucs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five playoff contests as underdogs

Why the Packers can cover

After taking exception to Green Bay's decision to select a quarterback in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Rodgers set out to prove he had plenty of gas left in the tank. He certainly accomplished that goal, throwing for over 4,000 yards for the third straight year and ninth time in his career while leading the NFL with 48 touchdown passes. The 37-year-old finished four yards shy of 300 in the victory over the Rams, throwing for two TDs while running for another.

Davante Adams hauled in one of Rodgers' scoring passes last weekend after topping the league with a career-high 18 touchdown catches during the regular season. The 28-year-old from Fresno State set the franchise record for receptions with a league-leading 115, eclipsing the mark of 112 set in 1993 by Sterling Sharpe. Aaron Jones, who finished fourth in the NFL in 2020 with 1,104 rushing yards, ran for 99 and a TD in the victory over Los Angeles.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady helped guide New England to the conference championship game 13 times in his 18 full seasons as the starter. The six-time Super Bowl champion took advantage of the many weapons the Buccaneers provided him, tying for second in the NFL with 40 touchdown throws while finishing third with 4,633 yards.

Brady threw at least two TD passes in 13 regular-season games and both of his playoff outings, increasing his all-time leading total to 77 career postseason scoring tosses.

Mike Evans led Tampa Bay with 70 receptions during the regular season but had just one in last Sunday's 30-20 victory at New Orleans. However, it was a three-yarder for a touchdown by the 27-year-old Texas A&M product, who finished fourth in the league with a career-high 13 TD catches. Evans hauled in six passes for 119 yards in the Buccaneers' wild-card win at Washington.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, with the simulations showing the teams combining for 52 points.

So who wins Packers vs. Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Playoffs? And which side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Packers vs. Buccaneers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model on a 120-78 roll, and find out.

