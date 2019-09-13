Buccaneers vs. Panthers final score: Tampa Bay defense shuts down Christian McCaffrey, delivers winning fourth-down stop

A subpar Thursday Night Football showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers turned out to be a wild and crazy affair, which had nothing to do with the actual play on the field.

Carolina challenged a non-pass interference call, was gifted a first down spot before the two-minute warning, and the panthers were still able to have an opportunity to steal a victory from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with 1:28 to play. On 4th-and-1 from the Buccaneers' three-yard line, Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey took a direct snap and ran to his left, but was pushed out of bounds and stopped a yard short of the first-down marker by Vernon Hargreaves to cap off a strong performance by a revamped Tampa Bay defense, who earned the first win for Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians.

The play was part of a controversial night for Cam Newton and the Panthers. Take a look at our live blog as it recaps tonight's action before this post turns into a takeaways style recap.



