Buccaneers vs. Panthers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Buccaneers vs. Panthers football game
Who's Playing
Tampa Bay (home) vs. Carolina (away)
Current Records: Tampa Bay 2-3-0; Carolina 3-2-0
What to Know
An NFC South battle is on tap between Carolina and Tampa Bay at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Carolina is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Panthers were able to grind out a solid win over Jacksonville last week, winning 34-27. RB Christian McCaffrey went supernova for Carolina as he rushed for 176 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was McCaffrey's 84-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the third quarter. McCaffrey scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.
Tampa Bay wasn't able to make up for their 28-14 loss to New Orleans when they last met December of last year. It was a hard-fought contest, but Tampa Bay had to settle for a 31-24 defeat against New Orleans.
This next game is expected to be close, with the Panthers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Carolina's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. We'll find out if the Panthers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Buccaneers can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Carolina's step.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London
- TV: NFL Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
Carolina have won five out of their last nine games against Tampa Bay.
- Sep 12, 2019 - Tampa Bay 20 vs. Carolina 14
- Dec 02, 2018 - Tampa Bay 24 vs. Carolina 17
- Nov 04, 2018 - Carolina 42 vs. Tampa Bay 28
- Dec 24, 2017 - Carolina 22 vs. Tampa Bay 19
- Oct 29, 2017 - Carolina 17 vs. Tampa Bay 3
- Jan 01, 2017 - Tampa Bay 17 vs. Carolina 16
- Oct 10, 2016 - Tampa Bay 17 vs. Carolina 14
- Jan 03, 2016 - Carolina 38 vs. Tampa Bay 10
- Oct 04, 2015 - Carolina 37 vs. Tampa Bay 23
