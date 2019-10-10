Buccaneers vs. Panthers: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay (home) vs. Carolina (away)

Current Records: Tampa Bay 2-3-0; Carolina 3-2-0

What to Know

An NFC South battle is on tap between Carolina and Tampa Bay at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Carolina is currently enjoying a three-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Panthers were able to grind out a solid win over Jacksonville last week, winning 34-27. RB Christian McCaffrey went supernova for Carolina as he rushed for 176 yards and two TDs on 19 carries. One of the most memorable plays of the matchup was McCaffrey's 84-yard touchdown rush down the left side of the field in the third quarter. McCaffrey scored three touchdowns overall-- his season high.

Tampa Bay wasn't able to make up for their 28-14 loss to New Orleans when they last met December of last year. It was a hard-fought contest, but Tampa Bay had to settle for a 31-24 defeat against New Orleans.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Panthers going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. They are currently three for three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Carolina's victory lifted them to 3-2 while Tampa Bay's defeat dropped them down to 2-3. We'll find out if the Panthers can add another positive mark to their record or if the Buccaneers can shake off the loss and take the spring out of Carolina's step.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium -- London TV: NFL Network

NFL Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Panthers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

Carolina have won five out of their last nine games against Tampa Bay.