Who's Playing

Carolina @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Carolina 6-9; Tampa Bay 7-8

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Carolina Panthers will be on the road. Carolina and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Panthers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Lions this past Saturday, winning 37-23. Carolina can attribute much of their success to RB D'Onta Foreman, who rushed for one TD and 165 yards on 21 carries. Foreman's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers two weeks ago.

Special teams collected 13 points for Carolina. K Eddy Pineiro delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Tampa Bay ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Sunday with a 19-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The score was all tied up at the break 6-6, but Tampa Bay was the better team in the second half. Their RB Leonard Fournette filled up the stat sheet, catching nine passes for 90 yards.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 3. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Carolina, who are 8-7 against the spread.

The wins brought Carolina up to 6-9 and Tampa Bay to 7-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Carolina is stumbling into the game with the second fewest passing touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 13 on the season. Tampa Bay has experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in rushing touchdowns, with only four on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Tampa Bay have won eight out of their last 15 games against Carolina.