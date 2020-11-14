The Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in a NFC South clash at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is 3-6 overall and 1-3 at home, while Tampa Bay is 6-3 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Buccaneers won the first meeting this season, 31-17 in Week 2.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers spread: Panthers +6

Panthers vs. Buccaneers over-under: 50.5 points

Panthers vs. Buccaneers money line: Carolina +210, Tampa Bay -250

What you need to know about the Panthers

The Panthers were edged by the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday, 33-31. It was Carolina's fourth consecutive loss. Christian McCaffrey punched in one rushing touchdown in addition to catching 10 passes for one TD and 82 yards, but suffered a shoulder injury and will not play in Week 10. Mike Davis had eight receptions for 74 yards in the Week 2 meeting. He ranks second among running backs with 43 catches this season.

Robby Anderson had nine receptions for 63 yards last week. He had nine catches for 109 yards in the Week 2 meeting. Anderson is one of two wide receivers with eight games of five-plus catches this season. Curtis Samuel set career-highs in catches (nine) and receiving yards (105) and had a receiving TD last week. He has a TD in three consecutive games. The Panthers have lost three of their past four meetings with the Buccaneers.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay entered its matchup against the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday without any home losses but were trampled in a 38-3 defeat. The Bucs were down 31-0 at the end of the third quarter. They had five rushing attempts, which set the NFL record for fewest rushing attempts in a game. The loss ended a three-game winning streak for Tampa Bay and was the worst defeat of Tom Brady's career. He threw three interceptions and was sacked three times.

Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones combined for three rushing TDs in the Week 2 meeting, Mike Evans had 104 yards and a TD in that game. Chris Godwin has reached 100 yards in his last three meetings with the Panthers. Antonio Brown caught three passes for 31 yards in his Tampa Bay debut in Week 9. Devin White had a career-high 15 tackles in the Week 2 meeting with Carolina.

