An NFC South battle with playoff implications will take place in NFL Week 17 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7) host the Carolina Panthers (4-11) on CBS and Paramount+. This is a crucial game for Baker Mayfield and the Bucs, who have seen their grasp on a division title slip and their chances at a playoff run become slim. They must now face a Panthers team that is out of playoff contention but has made big strides in the second half of the season. Carolina spoiled the Arizona Cardinals' playoff chances in Week 16.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay is 1 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Buccaneers vs. Panthers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Buccaneers vs. Panthers date: Sunday, Dec. 29

Buccaneers vs. Panthers time: 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers vs. Panthers TV channel: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Panthers streaming: Paramount+

Week 17 NFL picks for Panthers vs. Buccaneers

Before tuning into Sunday's Buccaneers vs. Panthers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on a 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Buccaneers vs. Panthers, the model is backing Tampa Bay to cover the spread. The spread may seem large since these teams went to overtime the last time they faced each other, but the Bucs should be extra motivated with a postseason berth on the line. Their unsuccessful rally against the Dallas Cowboys in last week's 26-24 loss could also be fuel to pull away from the Panthers as the game goes on.

Mayfield is 4-0 against Carolina in his career, with his biggest issue against the Panthers in Week 13 being two interceptions and getting sacked four times. The Bucs have a better chance of both winning and covering if he plays a cleaner game against an opportunistic Panthers team.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.