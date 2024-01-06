The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hit the road looking to clinch the NFC South title when they take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at Bank of America Stadium. Carolina is 2-14 overall and 2-5 at home, while Tampa Bay is 8-8 overall and 4-4 on the road. The Panthers are looking to head into the offseason with some momentum after suffering a 26-0 blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 17. The Bucs are looking to bounce back from a 23-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, and can clinch the team's third straight division title with a win.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Panthers vs. Buccaneers odds, and the over/under is 36.5 points.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers spread: Bucs -4.5

Panthers vs. Buccaneers over/under: 36.5 points

Panthers vs. Buccaneers money line: Bucs -232, Panthers +189

Panthers vs. Buccaneers live stream: fubo (try for free)

What you need to know about the Panthers

The Panthers were lifeless on offense last week in a 26-0 defeat to the Jaguars. That was the first shutout Carolina has experienced all year. The Panthers were plagued by a lackluster offense and finished the game with only 2.3 yards per play. That's the fewest yards per play they've managed all season.

Quarterback Bryce Young has struggled in his first professional season, and will be looking to have a strong performance to head into the offseason with some optimism. Young has completed 59.7% of his passes for 2,783 yards, 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He's also rushed for 229 yards. His top target has been veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, who has 101 catches for 1,002 yards and four touchdowns.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

Meanwhile, after a string of four wins, Tampa Bay fell 23-13 to the Saints last week. Baker Mayfield, however, threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Mayfield (ribs) is listed as questionable but was a full participant at Friday's practice.

Mayfield has resurrected his once-promising career in Tampa Bay. The former No. 1 overall picks has completed 64.4% of his passes for 3,907 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He has also rushed for 156 yards and a score. His top target has been All-Pro wide receiver Mike Evans, who enters Week 18 with 76 catches for 1,233 yards and 13 touchdowns.

