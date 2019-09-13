Buccaneers vs. Panthers: Week 2 live updates, stats, highlights, for Thursday Night Football

Slowly but surely, the Buccaneers are waking up on Thursday night.

After slogging their way through a miserably sloppy first quarter that included a weather delay, the Buccaneers and Panthers proceeded to engage in an equally sloppy game for the next two quarters, but at the very least, the second and third quarters involved some touchdowns -- all of which belonged to Tampa Bay. First, Jameis Winston found a wide-open Chris Godwin late in the first half before Peyton Barber broke free for a 16-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to give the Buccaneers a lead in a must-win game. Meanwhile, the Panthers appear to be content settling for field goals.

Below, we're bringing you live updates and analysis as the game unfolds with our live blog. After, this post will turn into a takeaways style recap, so be sure to check back later.

Game preview

Welcome to bounce-back week and we start off with the Carolina Panthers hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Since 2015, only 18.2% of teams that started 0-2 have recovered to make the playoffs, according to Pro-Football-Reference. The average final record for those teams? 6-10. So, Thursday night's game between the 0-1 Buccaneers and the 0-1 Panthers carries almost as much importance as a playoff game.

Of the two teams, it's the Panthers that should feel the most encouraged. Despite falling to the Rams at home on Sunday, the Panthers were in a position to beat the defending NFC champions, but two first-half fumbles and a missed field goal doomed them in a three-point game. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, look like they could be a disaster. In a 14-point home loss to the 49ers, Jameis Winston threw two pick-sixes, looking like the same Jameis Winston we've come to know throughout his career and nothing like the new and improved version that first-year head coach Bruce Arians was hoping to get.

The two NFC South teams will meet in Carolina on Thursday night as they jockey for position in the division behind the 1-0 Saints.

