The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon at Allegiant Stadium. This game was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday evening, but COVID-19 concerns for the Raiders moved the game out of the prime-time slot. The game, however, is expected to be played at this new time barring any setbacks on Sunday morning.

The Raiders are 3-2 overall and 1-1 at home, while the Buccaneers are 4-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. Tampa Bay is favored by five points in the latest Raiders vs. Buccaneers odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 52. Before entering any Buccaneers vs. Raiders picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Raiders vs. Buccaneers spread: Buccaneers -5

Raiders vs. Buccaneers over-under: 52 points

Raiders vs. Buccaneers money line: Las Vegas +200, Tampa Bay -240

What you need to know about the Raiders

To this point in 2020, Las Vegas has been one of the best offensive teams in the NFL. The Raiders rank in the top six of the NFL in total offense (399.4 yards per game), passing offense (278.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (30.2 points per game) through six weeks, and Las Vegas also a top-10 team in yards per play (6.1). Derek Carr leads the way at quarterback, and the veteran leads the NFL with a 73.1 percent completion rate and only one interception.

Defensively, the Raiders have a challenge against the Bucs, but Tampa Bay actually ranks near the bottom of the NFL in averaging only 6.9 yards per pass attempt. Las Vegas showed flashes of strength against Patrick Mahomes in Week 5, and the Raiders could string together enough stops to allow their offense to carry the day.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

The Bucs are a tremendous two-way team, headlined by an elite defense. Tampa Bay ranks as the best defense in the NFL on a per-play basis this season, giving up only 4.6 yards every time the ball is snapped. A lot of that damage is done on the ground, with the Bucs limiting their opponents to just 3.0 yards per carry and 64.3 yards per game. Offensively, Tom Brady and a talented corps of pass-catchers draw the headlines, but the Bucs are also proficient on the ground.

Ronald Jones has 472 yards and three touchdowns already in 2020, and he enters on a streak of three consecutive games with at least 100 rushing yards. That mark is tied for the most 100-yard games in the NFL this season, joining Tennessee's Derrick Henry and Pittsburgh's James Conner at the top of the list.

