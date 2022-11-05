Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Los Angeles 3-4; Tampa Bay 3-5

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 1-4 against the Los Angeles Rams since September of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Buccaneers' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Los Angeles at 4:25 p.m. ET Nov. 6 at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is out to stop a five-game streak of losses at home.

Tampa Bay was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Thursday as they fell 27-22 to the Baltimore Ravens. No one had a standout game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got scores from RB Leonard Fournette and WR Julio Jones. QB Tom Brady ended up with a passer rating of 128.60.

Special teams collected ten points for Tampa Bay. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, the Rams scored first but ultimately less than the San Francisco 49ers in their contest this past Sunday. Los Angeles took a 31-14 bruising from San Francisco. Like Tampa Bay, Los Angeles didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but QB Matthew Stafford led the way with two touchdowns. Stafford ended up with a passer rating of 124.30.

This next game is expected to be close, with Tampa Bay going off at just a 3-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past six games.

The Buccaneers are now 3-5 while the Rams sit at 3-4. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Tampa Bay is worst in the league in rushing yards per game, with only 61.9 on average. Los Angeles has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the NFL, having accrued only 68.4 on average. Yards on the ground might be a real commodity in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 3-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Los Angeles have won five out of their last six games against Tampa Bay.