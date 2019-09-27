Buccaneers vs. Rams odds: 2019 Week 4 NFL picks, predictions from proven computer model

The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Rams are 3-0 overall and 1-0 at home, while Tampa Bay is 1-2 overall and 1-0 on the road. Tampa Bay is 0-6 against the spread in its last six games against Los Angeles. And the total has gone under in five of the Rams' last seven games against the Buccaneers. Los Angeles is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Rams vs. Buccaneers odds, while the over-under is set at 49. Before you make any Buccaneers vs. Rams picks or NFL predictions, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 season on a strong 17-10 run. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL against the spread picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Rams vs. Buccaneers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it has also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Rams have their offense clicking along, though not quite at the same pace as their Super Bowl season of a year ago. Coming off a 20-13 victory against the Browns, QB Jared Goff has passed for 737 yards and four touchdowns against three interceptions, and RB Todd Gurley II has 203 rushing yards on 44 carries with a TD. Goff's favorite target through three weeks has been WR Cooper Kupp, who caught 11 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns against the Browns and has 23 receptions for 267 yards and two TDs this season.

Meanwhile, the Bucs missed a PAT kick in the first quarter against the Giants last week, and it came back to haunt them in a 32-31 loss. The Buccaneers were torched in the debut of Giants QB Daniel Jones, who threw for 336 yards and two TDs along with running for two more scores. A silver lining for the Buccaneers was the play of Mike Evans, who caught eight passes for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Rams rank second in the league when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only four on the season. As for Tampa Bay, it enters the matchup with only three passing touchdowns allowed, good for fourth best in the NFL.

So who wins Rams vs. Buccaneers? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.