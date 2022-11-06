Two former NFC titans battling to turn their seasons around will face off when Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday on Paramount+. These teams are a far cry from the juggernauts that faced off in the divisional playoffs last season, with both sides each having just three wins entering Week 9. The Rams are coming off a tough 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, while the Buccaneers are reeling from a 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Buccaneers are 3-point favorites in the latest Buccaneers vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 42.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Rams vs. Buccaneers

Buccaneers vs. Rams date: Sunday, Nov. 6

Buccaneers vs. Rams time: 1 p.m. ET

Buccaneers vs. Rams TV channel: CBS

Buccaneers vs. Rams streaming: Paramount+

Week 9 NFL picks for Rams vs. Buccaneers

Before tuning into Sunday's Buccaneers vs. Rams game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Buccaneers vs. Rams, the model is picking Tampa Bay to cover the spread. While both teams are shells of their former selves, the reigning Super Bowl champions are facing the hardest hurdles to get over. L.A.'s offensive line has not protected Stafford nearly enough and has forced him into making mistakes. The defense hasn't helped either, allowing 368 total yards to Christian McCaffrey the 49ers in Week 8.

The Bucs should be hungry for a home win to end their current three-game skid, especially after mounting a late comeback against Baltimore that fell short. Unless Brady has a full-on meltdown, Tampa Bay's offense should be able to propel them to victory.

