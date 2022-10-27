Who's Playing

Baltimore @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Baltimore 4-3; Tampa Bay 3-4

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at Raymond James Stadium. Baltimore will be strutting in after a victory while the Buccaneers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The game between Tampa Bay and the Carolina Panthers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Tampa Bay falling 21-3 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Tampa Bay was far and away the favorite.

Meanwhile, Baltimore sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 23-20 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Baltimore's RB Gus Edwards was one of the most active players for the team, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Ravens. K Justin Tucker booted in three field goals, the longest a 55-yarder in the fourth quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.

The Buccaneers are now 3-4 while Baltimore sits at a mirror-image 4-3. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Tampa Bay comes into the matchup boasting the fewest thrown interceptions in the NFL at one. As for Baltimore, they rank second in the league when it comes to forced fumbles, having caused nine on the season.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Baltimore won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.