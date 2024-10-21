Buccaneers vs. Ravens live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'MNF'

Expect a lot of points as two top offenses face off Monday night

The highly anticipated showdown between the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers is finally here. Tampa Bay (114) and Baltimore (106) rank first and second in points scored over the past three weeks, thanks in large part to the play of Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson. 

Mayfield entered Week 7 tied for the most pass touchdowns in the NFL (15), and he has 16 touchdowns while averaging 9.1 yards per attempt targeting Mike Evans and Chris Godwin over his last 12 games. While Mayfield leads the NFL with 29 touchdown passes since Week 15 of last season (including playoffs), he sports just a 1-5 record on 'Monday Night Football." There is also a milestone watch for the Buccaneers, as Mike Evans is one receiving touchdown away from 100 for his career (would be the 11th player in NFL history to reach that mark). 

While Mayfield struggles on "Monday Night Football," Jackson soars. Jackson has thrown 15 touchdown passes to zero interceptions in his career on "Monday Night Football" and sports a 17-5 record in prime-time games. The .773 win percentage is the highest in the NFL since 2000. Jackson is also 22-1 in his career against NFC opponents, the best inter-conference win percentage since the merger (.957). 

Jackson and Derick Henry are on pace to combine for 3,136 rushing yards this season. Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards and is tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the league. Baltimore has four straight games with 28-plus pts and 400-plus total yards.

This is just the fifth matchup in NFL history where both teams have scored at least 30 points in three straight games, and the first since 2015. This matchup is one of the best in the NFL for Week 7, so get ready for all the fireworks by following our live blog below! 

Buccaneers vs. Ravens where to watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 21 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)
TV: ESPN/ABC | Live stream: fubo (try for free
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: BAL -4; O/U 50.5 (via Fanatics)

Good evening everyone! Have an exciting showdown tonight between the Ravens and Buccaneers. 

Here are the inactives:

Ravens

DT Broderick Washington (knee)

LB Malik Harrison (groin) 

RB Rasheen Ali (ankle) 

C Nick Samac 

S Beau Brade 

OLB Adisa Isaac

Jeff Kerr
October 21, 2024, 10:49 PM
Oct. 21, 2024, 6:49 pm EDT

