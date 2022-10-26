The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hope to avoid their third consecutive loss when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Tampa Bay (3-4) is coming off its fourth defeat in five games, a 21-3 setback at Carolina in which it was limited to just 46 yards on the ground. The Buccaneers also are looking to end their four-game losing streak in the all-time series with Baltimore (4-3), which posted a 23-20 home victory against Cleveland in Week 7. The Ravens have won their last two contests at Tampa Bay, racking up 48 points in their most recent visit.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Ravens vs. Buccaneers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Buccaneers vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -1.5

Buccaneers vs. Ravens over/under: 45 points

Buccaneers vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -125, Tampa Bay +105

BAL: Ravens are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games versus teams with losing records

TB: Buccaneers are 1-8 ATS in their last nine contests played on Thursday

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore is fifth in rushing this season, thanks mostly to the legs of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens are averaging 156.3 yards on the ground, with the 2019 league MVP gaining 510 on 66 carries. Jackson, who is well on his way to the third 1,000-yard season of his career, ran for 59 yards in last Sunday's 23-20 triumph over Cleveland to join Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to amass at least 500 rushing yards in each of their first five seasons.

Jackson may not need to run as much on Thursday since Gus Edwards was impressive against the Browns. Making his first appearance since 2020 due to a knee injury, the 27-year-old running back had 16 carries for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Ravens kept Nick Chubb, the NFL's leading rusher, under 100 yards last week and should have little difficulty defending the run this week since Tampa Bay is last in the league with an average of 64.4 rushing yards per contest. See which team to back here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay has yet to suffer three consecutive losses during the Tom Brady era, answering back-to-back defeats with at least four straight victories in two of its three such instances. Being a home underdog is a rarity for Brady, who has been in the situation as a starting quarterback only 12 times in his career. The three-time NFL MVP has led his team to victory in nine of those contests and covered the spread in all but one.

Brady certainly will be eager to come up with a bounce-back performance after failing to throw a touchdown pass for just the fourth time in 40 regular-season games with the Buccaneers. His top two targets are Leonard Fournette, who has a team-high 34 catches out of the backfield, and Mike Evans, who has hauled in 33 passes for 454 yards. Fournette and Evans share the club lead with three TD receptions, with the former also recording one of Tampa Bay's two rushing scores. See which team to back here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, calling for 45 points.

