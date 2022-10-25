The Baltimore Ravens will attempt to record back-to-back victories for the first time this season when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Baltimore (4-3) followed each of its first three wins in 2022 with losses in which it squandered double-digit leads in the second half. The Ravens were ahead by 10 points in the fourth quarter against Cleveland last Sunday before hanging on for a 23-20 home victory. Tampa Bay (3-4) suffered its second straight defeat and fourth in five games, a 21-3 setback at Carolina in which its NFL-worst ground attack (64.4 yards) was held to 46 yards.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 45. Before making any Ravens vs. Buccaneers picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

Now, the model has set its sights on Buccaneers vs. Ravens and just locked in its picks and TNF predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -1.5

Buccaneers vs. Ravens over/under: 45 points

Buccaneers vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -120, Tampa Bay +100

BAL: Ravens are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games versus teams with losing records

TB: Buccaneers are 1-8 ATS in their last nine contests played on Thursday

Why the Ravens can cover

Lamar Jackson completed only 9-of-16 pass attempts for 120 yards against the Browns, but gained 59 of Baltimore's 160 yards on the ground. The 2019 NFL MVP ended the day ranked fifth in the league in rushing with 510 yards and joined Cam Newton as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with at least 500 in each of their first five seasons.

After missing all of last season and the first six games of 2022 with a knee injury, Gus Edwards returned and made his presence felt in the triumph over Cleveland. The 27-year-old running back had 16 carries for 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Ravens, who are fifth in rushing with an average of 156.3 yards. Edwards registered one of his six career 100-yard performances versus the Buccaneers in 2018, rushing 19 times for 104 yards and a TD. See which team to back here.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tom Brady enters as a home underdog for just the 13th time as a starter in his legendary career. The future Hall-of-Famer has thrived on the previous 12 occasions, leading his team to nine victories and going 11-1 against the spread. Brady has thrown for 2,177 yards with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight career regular-season meetings with the Ravens, winning six of them.

Mike Evans nearly posted his second 100-yard effort of the season in Sunday's loss, making nine catches for 96 yards. The 29-year-old was a force in Tampa Bay's last meeting with Baltimore in 2018, hauling in four passes for 121 yards. Evans could have a big day against the Ravens' 26th-ranked pass defense, as could running back Leonard Fournette, who has recorded more than 55 receiving yards twice in his last four contests. See which team to back here.

