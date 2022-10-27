The Baltimore Ravens will seek another strong performance on the road when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. Baltimore (4-3) won its first two away games of the 2022 NFL schedule, defeating the New York Jets and New England Patriots, and owned a 10-point lead at the New York Giants with 6:01 remaining in the fourth quarter before suffering a 24-20 loss. Tampa Bay (3-4) is just 1-2 at home this year and has lost four of its last five overall contests after being embarrassed 21-3 at Carolina this past Sunday.

Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Tampa Bay is a two-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Ravens odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.

Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Ravens spread: Tampa Bay -2

Buccaneers vs. Ravens over/under: 46 points

Buccaneers vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore +115, Tampa Bay -135

BAL: Ravens are 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games versus teams with losing records

TB: Buccaneers are 1-8 ATS in their last nine contests played on Thursday

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore is among the top scoring teams through seven games, ranking sixth with an average of 25.9 points. The Ravens have recorded at least 20 points on six occasions, posting 37 or more twice, and fell one shy in their other contest, a 19-17 victory against Cincinnati. The key to their offense is the ground attack, which is the fifth-best in the league at 156.3 yards per game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads Baltimore in rushing with 510 yards, placing him fifth in the NFL after Sunday's schedule. The 2019 league MVP, who is on track to register the third 1,000-yard season of his career, has gained at least 70 yards four times thus far. The team's running game received a boost last Sunday, as Gus Edwards returned from a knee injury that sidelined him for the entire 2021 campaign and the first six contests this year to record 66 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 16 carries.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay has yet to suffer three consecutive losses during the Tom Brady era, answering back-to-back defeats with at least four straight victories in two of its three such instances.

Brady certainly will be eager to come up with a bounce-back performance after failing to throw a touchdown pass for just the fourth time in 40 regular-season games with the Buccaneers. His top two targets are Leonard Fournette, who has a team-high 34 catches out of the backfield, and Mike Evans, who has hauled in 33 passes for 454 yards. Fournette and Evans share the club lead with three TD receptions, with the former also recording one of Tampa Bay's two rushing scores.

