The Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will get Week 8 in the NFL started when these clubs go head-to-head for Thursday Night Football at Raymond James Stadium.

After being upset by the Giants in Week 6, the Ravens were able to bounce back and move over .500, edging out the Browns at home on Sunday. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has not been able to right the ship as they are currently on a two-game losing skid and have lost four of their last five games coming into Thursday. If they were to drop this game, it would be Tom Brady's first three-game losing streak since 2002.

Here, we'll specifically be looking at the different betting angles that this game has to offer. Along with the spread and total, we'll also take a look at several player props and hand in our picks for how we see this showdown unfolding.

All NFL odds via Caesars Sportsbook.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 27 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Florida)

Stream: Amazon Prime Video

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Buccaneers -1, O/U 45.5

Line movement

Tampa Bay was considered a 3-point favorite in the lookahead, but this line swung in Baltimore's favor following the events of Week 7 with the Bucs falling to the Panthers. By Sunday night, the Buccaneers were a 1.5-point favorite, and it soon after switched to Ravens -1. It did go as high as Ravens -1.5 but has come back in favor of the Bucs, who are now the ones laying a point on the eve of this head-to-head.

The pick: Ravens +1. It's simply just too hard to trust the Bucs at the moment. They've lost five straight ATS, averaging just 17.7 points and Tom Brady's 6.6 yards per attempt is the fourth lowest of his career through seven games. Brady has also struggled historically against the Ravens and this secondary currently ranks eighth in the NFL in DVOA against the pass this season. Where this defense struggles is against the run, but Tampa Bay hasn't been able to move the ball via the ground much this year. Instead of taking the point, just roll with Ravens ML to pay out at +105.

Key trend: Buccaneers are 0-4 ATS in their last four home games.

Over/Under total

This total opened at 44 before Week 7 and did move up to 45 in rather short order. By the early kickoffs of Sunday, it was back down to 44 but has since shot up to 45.5.

The pick: Under 45.5. While Tampa Bay has struggled to run the ball, that could be their best chance of attacking this Ravens defense. Baltimore ranks 23rd in the NFL in DVOA against the run while sitting as a top-10 unit against the pass. Naturally, a ground attack would lower the overall scoring ceiling of a team that has only gone over 20 points in a game twice through seven weeks. As for the Ravens, their offense has hovered around that 20-point marker as well over the last month. During that stretch, Lamar Jackson has also come back down to earth, averaging 5.9 yards per attempt and has just a 70.4 passer rating. Baltimore has also gone under this current total in each of their last four games.

Key trend: The Under is 6-1 in Tampa Bay's last seven games.

Lamar Jackson props

Lamar Jackson BAL • QB • 8 CMP% 61.4 YDs 1397 TD 13 INT 6 YD/Att 7.09 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over +110, Under -151)

1.5 (Over +110, Under -151) Passing yards: 213.5 (Over -115, Under -119)

213.5 (Over -115, Under -119) Rushing yards : 60.5 (Over -119, Under -115)

: 60.5 (Over -119, Under -115) Passing attempts : 28.5 (Over -133, Under -103)

: 28.5 (Over -133, Under -103) Rushing attempts : 9.5 (Over -131, Under -104)

: 9.5 (Over -131, Under -104) Longest pass completion: 33.5 (Over -115, Under -119)

33.5 (Over -115, Under -119) Completions : 19.5 (Over -113, Under -121)

: 19.5 (Over -113, Under -121) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over -117, Under -117)

I wouldn't let last week's 16 pass attempts scare you away from taking the Over on Jackson's passing attempts total in this game. He's gone over this number in every single game before Week 7 this season. However, at -133, there isn't tremendous value. One that generates a bit more value is the Over on his passing touchdowns prop at +110. The Buccaneers defense ranks 21st in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed per game and is allowing opponents to score 76.5% of the time when they enter the red zone. If you're looking at Jackson's rushing props, he's gone for double-digit carries in four of his last five games.

Tom Brady props

Tom Brady TB • QB • 12 CMP% 66.9 YDs 1942 TD 8 INT 1 YD/Att 6.56 View Profile

Passing touchdowns: 1.5 (Over -154, Under +112)

1.5 (Over -154, Under +112) Passing yards: 281.5 (Over -117, Under -117)

281.5 (Over -117, Under -117) Passing attempts : 38.5 (Over -131, Under -104)

: 38.5 (Over -131, Under -104) Longest pass completion: 38.5 (Over -119, Under -115)

38.5 (Over -119, Under -115) Completions : 25.5 (Over -106, Under -129)

: 25.5 (Over -106, Under -129) Interceptions: 0.5 (Over +106, Under -145)

Tampa Bay could look to take advantage of a Ravens run defense that is allowing 4.5 yards per attempt this season, which would limit Brady's number of passes in this game. However, even if they cut his pass attempts down by 10, he'd still be in the neighborhood of hitting this over. Over the last five games, Brady has averaged 47 pass attempts per game. Yes, the Bucs could look to run a bit more, but they won't take the ball out of Brady's hands too much.

Player props to consider

Rashod Bateman total receiving yards: Over 47.5 (-117). Bateman is officially questionable for this game due to a foot injury, but he did practice fully on Wednesday. Regardless, proceed with caution here given his status. That said, he does find himself with an advantageous matchup if he suits up as the Bucs will be down corners Sean Murphy-Bunting and Carlton Davis III along with safety Antoine Winfield Jr. for this game. He went over this total in his first three games this season and is coming off his first game back since suffering that foot injury and recorded 42 receiving yards against the Browns. Now that he has hit feet wet and facing inferior competition, Bateman should fly over this number.

Leonard Fournette total rushing attempts: Over 12.5 (-133). The Bucs have struggled running the football this season, but that hasn't stopped them from giving Fournette the ball. He's gone over this number in four games this season, including two of Tampa Bay's last three games. He had just eight carries last week, but with his team trailing they likely had to abandon some running situations. The Ravens can be had on the ground and Fournette would be the key piece if they look to exploit that.