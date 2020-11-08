Who's Playing

New Orleans @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: New Orleans 5-2; Tampa Bay 6-2

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the New Orleans Saints and are hoping to record their first win since Sept. 9 of 2018. Tampa Bay and New Orleans will face off in an NFC South battle at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers strut in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 30.88 points per game.

It was a close one, but last week Tampa Bay sidestepped the New York Giants for a 25-23 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but New York made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Tampa Bay's QB Tom Brady did his thing and passed for two TDs and 279 yards on 40 attempts. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 145.10.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 13. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

Speaking of close games: it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Saints ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 26-23 win over the Chicago Bears. RB Alvin Kamara and QB Drew Brees were among the main playmakers for New Orleans as the former caught nine passes for 96 yards and the latter passed for two TDs and 280 yards on 41 attempts. Brees ended up with a passer rating of 149.10.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed 14. K Wil Lutz delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Buccaneers are now 6-2 while the Saints sit at 5-2. Tampa Bay is 4-1 after wins this year, New Orleans 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $109.09

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Saints, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New Orleans have won seven out of their last 11 games against Tampa Bay.