Buccaneers vs. Saints live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Tampa Bay (home) vs. New Orleans (away)

Current Records: Tampa Bay 3-6; New Orleans 7-2

What to Know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31 points per game. Tampa Bay and the New Orleans Saints will face off in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay will be strutting in after a win while New Orleans will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Buccaneers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arizona Cardinals last week, sneaking past 30-27. No one had a big game offensively for Tampa Bay, but they got scores from TE O.J. Howard, RB Peyton Barber, and RB Ronald Jones. Tampa Bay's victory came on an one-yard rush from Barber with only 1:47 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, New Orleans received a tough blow as they fell 26-9 to the Atlanta Falcons. WR Michael Thomas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he caught 13 passes for 152 yards.

The Buccaneers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Now might not be the best time to take the Buccaneers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past five consecutive games.

New Orleans' loss took them down to 7-2 while Tampa Bay's victory pulled them up to 3-6. One last thing to keep an eye out for: the Buccaneers hit the right side of the field hard in their last game, throwing toward the right sideline for 250 yards on 9.62 yards per attempt. This is exactly where the Saints' defense has most struggled to contain the passing attack, however; they have allowed 485 passing yards on this side of the field out of a total 2,200 passing yards allowed.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida

Raymond James Stadium -- Tampa, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $72.72

Odds

The Saints are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 50

Series History

New Orleans have won five out of their last nine games against Tampa Bay.