Buccaneers vs. Saints odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from advanced computer model

Get ready for an NFC South battle as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints square off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans is 3-1 overall and 2-0 at home, while Tampa Bay is 2-2 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Buccaneers lost two of their first three games to open the season before earning an emphatic 55-40 road victory over the Los Angeles Rams last week. The Saints, meanwhile, have won their last two games with Teddy Bridgewater under center and will look to make it three in a row on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans is favored by three-points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds, while the over-under is set at 45. Before you make any Buccaneers vs. Saints picks and NFL predictions for Week 5, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 5 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a blistering 21-11 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an 83-54 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 4, it nailed the Saints (+2.5) winning outright as underdogs against the Cowboys. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Saints vs. Buccaneers 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model knows Sean Payton and the Saints are extremely hard to beat on their home turf. In fact, the Saints enter Sunday's NFC South battle with a 17-3 record in their last 20 home games. Last week in their win over Dallas, the Saints were led by their disruptive defense, which held Ezekiel Elliott to 35 rushing yards on 18 carries. Wide Receiver Michael Thomas also had a strong showing against the Cowboys, finishing with nine receptions for 95 yards.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have to be feeling good after scoring 55 points on the road against the Rams. Quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns, while wide receiver Chris Godwin recorded 12 receptions for 172 yards and two scores. Plus, the Buccaneers have had success against the Saints, beating New Orleans in two of their last three meetings.

Tampa Bay is 7-3 in its last 10 games against NFC South opponents. However, the Saints are 6-2 in their last eight games against the Buccaneers at home and are 12-1 against the spread in their last 13 games in October.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Saints? And which side of the spread is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Saints spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.