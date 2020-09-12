Tom Brady's will make his debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they visit the New Orleans Saints in an NFC South showdown on Sunday. After 20 years and six Super Bowl titles with Bill Belichick in New England, the 43-year-old Brady moved south to play for a talented Bucs team under Bruce Arians. On the opposite sideline is fellow future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, who has a Super Bowl title of his own and is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards, almost 3,000 ahead of second-place Brady.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET at the Mercedes Benz-Superdome. New Orleans is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bucs vs. Saints odds at William Hill, while the over-under is 47.5. Before locking in any Saints vs. Buccaneers picks, make sure you see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It also enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Buccaneers vs. Saints. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Saints vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Saints spread: New Orleans -3.5

Buccaneers vs. Saints over-under: 47.5

Buccaneers vs. Saints money line: New Orleans -180, Tampa Bay +160

TB: Brady is 12-4 straight-up against the NFC South

NO: WR Michael Thomas had 19 catches for 296 yards and three TDs vs. the Bucs in 2019

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Brady has an embarrassment of riches to work with on offense, including tight end Rob Gronkowski, who came out of retirement to play with the quarterback again. Mike Evans is doubtful with a hamstring injury, but Chris Godwin had 86 receptions a season ago. Tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate had a combined 70 catches, and Brate is a major threat in the red zone.

Running backs Ronald Jones, Leonard Fournette and LeSean McCoy round out what might be the best skill group Brady has seen. There have been only seven games started by a quarterback 43 or older in NFL history, but Brady has been proving doubters wrong for 20 years.

On defense, the Bucs had the league's top run defense in 2019, with Vita Vea playing a key role in the middle, and Shaquil Barrett led the league with 19.5 sacks.

Why the Saints can cover

Brady is widely considered the top quarterback of all-time, but Brees also is in that conversation. He has thrown for 77,416 yards in 19 seasons. He completed 74.3 percent of his passes and threw for 2,979 and 27 touchdowns despite missing five games last season. Receiver Michael Thomas set an NFL record with 149 catches in 2019 and posted 1,725 yards and nine TDs for the Saints, who are 11-4 against the spread in their past 15 games.

The favorite is 6-2 in the past eight meetings, and Alvin Kamara is a key weapon for Brees. The Bucs had the top run defense last year, but Kamara can do damage as a receiver. He had 81 catches for 533 yards to go with 797 rushing yards, and he topped 100 total yards in both games against the Bucs last season.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Saints picks

The model is leaning over the total, as Brady throws for 300 yards and two scores, while Thomas has a 100-yard day for the Saints. It also has generated a strong against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bucs vs. Saints? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Saints vs. Buccaneers spread to jump on in Tom Brady's debut, all from the advanced model that is up more than $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.