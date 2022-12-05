Week 13 of the 2022 NFL schedule comes to a close with a division battle on Monday Night Football. The New Orleans Saints will travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with both teams falling last time out. Raymond James Stadium will showcase the matchup, with the Saints losing three of the last four games to dip to 4-8 overall. The Buccaneers are 5-6 overall and 3-3 at home, sitting atop the struggling NFC South.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET in Tampa. Caesars Sportsbook lists Tampa Bay as a three-point favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 41 in the latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds. Before locking in any Saints vs. Buccaneers picks or NFL bets, you should check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Buccaneers vs. Saints spread: Buccaneers -3

Buccaneers vs. Saints over/under: 41 points

Buccaneers vs. Saints money line: Bucs -170, Saints +143

NO: Saints are 4-8 against the spread this season

TB: Under has hit in nine of 11 Bucs games

Why the Saints can cover

The Saints are allowing only 16 points per game in the last five contests, and New Orleans is in the top 12 of the NFL in total defense and first downs allowed. New Orleans also puts pressure on the quarterback, with 33 sacks, No. 8 in the NFL, and the Saints are in the top 10 in passing yards and passing touchdowns allowed to opponents.

New Orleans is holding the opposition to a 62.2% completion rate and only 6.8 yards per pass attempt, and opponents are converting only 38.8% of third down chances against the Saints. New Orleans is also elite in the red zone, with the Saints giving up a touchdown on only 47.1% of trips inside the 20-yard line, No. 3 this season.

Why the Buccaneers can cover

The Saints have 21 giveaways this season, second-most in the NFL, and a bottom-three mark with 12 interceptions. The Saints average only 20.8 points per game and are below the league average in first downs, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns.

The Saints have 21 giveaways this season, second-most in the NFL, and a bottom-three mark with 12 interceptions. The Saints average only 20.8 points per game and are below the league average in first downs, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns.

Tampa Bay is notably stingy, giving up only 18.5 points per game and 1.65 yards per possession, ranking in the top eight in both categories. The Buccaneers are also in the top six in passing yards allowed, yards allowed per pass attempt, and third down efficiency allowed. Tampa Bay has 36 sacks, third-most in the NFL, and the Buccaneers should be able to create pressure to force New Orleans into suboptimal offensive circumstances.

