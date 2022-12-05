The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are under .500 at 5-6, but they're still in first place in the NFC South stabdings entering Week 13. However, the other three teams in the division are all within 1.5 games of Tampa Bay, including the New Orleans Saints, who will visit Raymond James Stadium on Monday Night Football. Saints running back Alvin Kamara has 957 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns in 10 regular-season games against Tampa Bay, and the latest Saints vs. Buccaneers NFL player props from Caesars Sportsbook list him at +125 as an anytime touchdown scorer. Can Kamara get back into the end zone or are there other NFL player props to target? Before betting any NFL props for Monday Night Football, you need to see the Buccaneers vs. Saints NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model enters Week 13 with a 48-37 record on NFL prop picks this season, returning well over $600 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Saints vs. Buccaneers on Monday Night Football approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong NFL bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Saints

After simulating Saints vs. Buccaneers 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady goes under 272.5 passing yards. Brady has passed for 3,051 yards and 14 touchdowns with just two interceptions.

However, he's needed a league-leading 470 pass attempts to do it, while his mark of 6.5 yards per pass attempt is his lowest since 2002. He's been under 272.5 passing yards in six of the 11 games that he's played this season, including his last two contests.

Against New Orleans, Brady has only surpassed that total once in six games since joining the Buccaneers. The model is predicting that Brady matches last week's total with 43 pass attempts and finishes with 268 passing yards. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay

In addition, the model says another star sails past his yardage total and is all over a prop with a plus-money payout. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Buccaneers vs. Saints NFL prop bets for Monday Night Football.

Which Buccaneers vs. Saints prop bets should you target for Monday Night Football? And which yardage prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Saints vs. Buccaneers props, all from the model that's up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.