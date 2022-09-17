The New Orleans Saints (1-0) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) will face off in a clash of NFC South rivals at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. The Saints weren't sharp, but managed to beat the Atlanta Falcons 27-26 in a come from behind thriller in Week 1. Jameis Winston played mostly mistake-free football and connected with 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas for two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Bucs thoroughly dominated the Dallas Cowboys, winning 19-3 on Sunday Night Football. Tom Brady took a backseat to the Tampa Bay defense and running Leonard Fournette, who rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries. New Orleans has won all four regular season matchups against the Buccaneers in Brady's two seasons in Tampa Bay.

Saints vs. Buccaneers spread: Bucs -3

Saints vs. Buccaneers over/under: 44 points

What you need to know about the Saints

The Saints got off to a slow start in Week 1, falling behind the Falcons 23-10 in the third quarter. They looked like a completely different team in the fourth quarter, though, flashing glimpses of being the team most experts were expecting them to be entering the season.

Winston was efficient and played turnover-free football against the Falcons. If the former No. 1 overall pick continues to avoid making costly mistakes, the Saints offense will be among the best in the NFC. Thomas and Jarvis Landry are one of the premier WR duos in the league, and running back Alvin Kamara is a threat to score any time he touches the ball. Defensively, New Orleans is elite at every level, led by its secondary that features Tyrann Mathieu and Marshon Lattimore.

What you need to know about the Buccaneers

The Buccaneers looked like a team that should be considered among the favorites in the NFC in their 19-3 dismantling of the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1. Brady and the slew of Pro Bowl receivers at his disposal were solid and efficient, but it Fournette who stole the show for the Tampa Bay offense. The 27-year-old running back carried the ball 21 times for 127 yards and a touchdown against a strong Dallas defense.

Defensively, the Bucs are elite and it showed against the Cowboys. The trio of Lavonte David, Devin White, and Shaquil Barrett give Tampa Bay arguably the best group of linebackers in the NFL, and Antoine Winfield Jr. and Carlton Davis are rising stars in the secondary.

