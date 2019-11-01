Buccaneers vs. Seahawks odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 9 predictions from proven computer model

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at CenturyLink Field. Seattle is 6-2 overall and 2-2 at home, while Tampa Bay is 2-5 overall and 2-2 on the road. Seattle is 3-5 against the spread this season and is averaging 130 rushing yards per game, which ranks ninth in the NFL. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, is 2-5 against the spread, but is averaging 28 points per game on offense, the fifth best mark in the league. Seattle is favored by five-points in the latest Seahawks vs. Buccaneers odds, while the Over-Under is set at 52.5. Before entering any Buccaneers vs. Seahawks picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that Seattle was able to grind out a solid victory over Atlanta last week, winning 27-20. Quarterback Russell Wilson completed 14-of-20 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, completing both touchdown passes to wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. Running back Chris Carson gained 90 yards and scored a touchdown on 20 carries. Wilson has passed for 2,127 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, and Carson has rushed for 659 yards on 159 carries and three rushing touchdowns.

Tampa Bay, meanwhile, lost its third straight game last week, falling 27-23 to the Tennessee Titans. Quarterback Jameis Winston threw for 301 yards on 21-of-43 attempts with two touchdowns, but also threw two interceptions. Winston was also the Buccaneers' leading rusher, gaining 53 yards on eight carries -- but he also fumbled twice. Wide receiver Mike Evans caught 11 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

The Seahawks enter Sunday's matchup having thrown only one interception, the lowest total in the NFL. The Buccaneers, on the other hand, have thrown 12 interceptions -- the third-most in the NFL.

